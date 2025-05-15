Live Blog: No. 18 Alabama Baseball at No. 23 Florida (Game 1)
SEC Tournament action begins next week for the conference's baseball clubs, but first up is the final series of the regular season. No. 18 Alabama has surging No. 23 Florida on its plate in a road series that is instrumental in shaping the postseason future of the winning team.
The Crimson Tide (39-13, 15-12 SEC) bolstered its hosting chances by a substantial margin with a series win at home against No. 10 Georgia last weekend. Rob Vaughn's team effectively controls its own destiny in that regard: Sweep this series at Florida, and Alabama more than locks a host spot down.
Florida (35-18, 13-14 SEC) has rallied from a 1-11 start in SEC play to get to this point, coming off a road series win over then-No. 1 Texas. Getting hot at the right time is as crucial a component to postseason success as any, and the Gators have checked that box in adept fashion.
As an added bonus where NCAA Tournament stakes are concerned, this series pits two teams against each other which are both in the top 15 in RPI. Alabama is eighth and Florida is 13th.
First pitch in Thursday's contest in Gainesville is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. Right-hander Tyler Fay gets the ball for the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not won an SEC road series since the opening weekend of league play in March, when it swept Texas A&M.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from the series opener between Alabama baseball and Florida. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame:
- The last time Alabama baseball played a series in Gainesville was March 16-17, 2023 (with a doubleheader on the second day). The Crimson Tide picked up just one win and lost the series.