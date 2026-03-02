Weekend Observations From Alabama Baseball's Frisco Classic Championship Weekend

Alabama baseball won the 2026 Frisco Classic after a 2-1 weekend in the Lone Star State. The Crimson Tide opened the weekend with a ten-run win over Iowa and then hung on for a clutch one-run win over Oregon State before losing the finale 8-2 to Houston.

Here are three of my biggest takeaways from the weekend, along with the weekend grade for the team.

Justin Lebron Can't Do It All

Lebron won the Frisco Classic MVP after an elite offensive performance. The shortstop went 6-for-13 with seven RBI and two home runs in the three games, including a massive RBI-double in the eighth against the Beavers that proved to be the game-winning run.

He had an uncharacteristically bad defensive weekend, committing a nearly game-costing error in the ninth on Saturday, where he was unable to field a routine double-play ball, allowing a run to score. Lebron also had an error on Sunday, serving as a reminder that he is indeed human. Lebron also drove in one of the two runs in the loss to the Cougars, being the only Alabama player to bring somebody home in the final four innings.

Alabama's bats were stagnant for the entirety of Sunday's loss as Cougars' starter Kendall Hoffman pitched a 7.2 inning gem. There are always going to be days when a starter is just on, and it's hard to fault the bats too much for struggling against a guy who was simply lights-out on the mound. Still, it has to be somewhat frustrating to see just how lifeless Alabama's bats were for much of that game.

Lebron is in the midst of a Golden Spikes caliber season, batting .326 with a 1.351 OPS and a nation-leading seven home runs. An individual performer of that level sets any team up for great success, but it comes down to the rest of the order to ensure that production leads to runs scored, and, most importantly, wins.

Consistent Hitting From Jason Torres Is A Necesity

Bouncing off that last point, Torres is somebody who needs to be a more consistent product for the team. Torres went 2-for-12 and hit his second home run of the season on the weekend. After preseason speculation about him moving to first, the former Miami transfer has started every game in the hot corner, where he has taken a significant jump defensively.

Torres slumped mightily to end 2025, recording just one multi-hit game over the last two months of the season while dropping from cleanup to the eight-hole. He batted sixth this weekend, which seems like a good place for him with the first four spots (Bryce Fowler, Lebron, Brady Neal and Luke Vaughn) pretty set at this point. He boasts impressive power for the bottom half of the lineup. He's had some nice performances this year, notably the two-hit performance on Saturday. If he can just generate more consistent contact and get his average up to the .250 range, he becomes one of the most dangerous pieces of the Crimson Tide lineup.

Eric Hines Will Be A Regular Starter By April

Justin Osterhouse is officially in a slump to start the season. The Purdue Fort Wayne transfer is below the Mendoza line, batting .192 with a .713 OPS and 10 strikeouts. He did not start in the Iowa or Oregon State games, although he did take over in left field late against the Beavers.

Hines got the start at left field on Saturday and hit his first career home run, a solo blast to left center field to lead off the fourth inning. The freshman only has one hit over his eight other at-bats on the season, as he has appeared in just five games so far this year. That number will increase rapidly over the coming weeks. The Tuscaloosa product is simply too talented to stay out of the regular lineup much longer.

It would be foolish to write Osterhouse off at this point in the season. He is a very good athlete, a plus-defender in left field and possibly the second best baserunner on the team behind Lebron. The hope is obviously that he can turn things around and become a .300 hitter in SEC play (a statement made last weekend by Neal). But Hines should absolutely receive more reps, either in left or at DH.

Weekend Grade: B+

Alabama would have gladly accepted a 2-1 weekend coming into the event. A Peak Events title is an objectively big accomplishment in the nonconference slate, and the win over Oregon State is a great precursor to SEC play. There is a bit of a sting attached to the Sunday loss, as Alabama appeared primed to complete a perfect weekend.

Furthermore, the bullpen did underwhelm, as Evan Steckmesser, Hagan Banks and Luke Smyers all had rough relief appearances. There were positives, notably Matthew Heiberger earning the win over the Beavers with his 2.2 inning outing, but the question marks in the room are as prominent as ever.

Alabama has just one weekend series left before SEC play, and the team's outlook has changed little since the start of the season. The talent is there, and the ceiling remains high, but there are plenty of very legitimate concerns about the lineup and bullpen that need to be answered in the coming weeks.