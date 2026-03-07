Live Updates From Sewell-Thomas As Alabama Goes For Series Win Against North Florida
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball took care of business in the series opener against North Florida, winning 7-2 behind Tyler Fay's seven-inning start. The Crimson Tide now plays for the series win against the Ospreys in a Saturday game that was moved up two hours to 12 p.m. CT due to weather.
Zane Adams will be on the bump for Alabama, looking to continue his strong start to the season in his final nonconference start. Adams is 2-0 with a 3.52 ERA over three starts, striking out 19 batters over 15.2 innings pitched. He will likely throw a season-high in pitches this afternoon as long as he stays out of trouble as Rob Vaughn tries to prepare his starters to go deep into games in the SEC slate.
Center fielder Bryce Fowler is back in the lineup after missing Friday's game. He is back to batting leadoff as Alabama looks to take the series and set up a potential Sunday sweep. Follow along for live updates and analysis:
First Inning:
Boone Hosey hits a line drive to left center field, bringing in Farner to give North Florida its first lead of the series. North Florida 1, Alabama 0
Matthew Farner singles to left, and steals second as Adams strikes out the next batter.
Dario Romeo flies out to Peyton Steele in right field to start the game.
First pitch was 12:02 p.m.
Pregame:
Probable Starting Pitchers For Alabama vs. North Florida:
- Friday, March 6 — RHP Tyler Fay (UA) vs. TBA (UNF)
- Saturday, March 7 — LHP Zane Adams (UA) vs. TBA (UNF)
- Sunday, March 8 — RHP Myles Upchurch (UA) vs. TBA (UNF)
How to Watch Alabama vs. North Florida:
Who: Alabama (11-3) vs. North Florida (8-6)
When: Friday, March 6 — 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, March 7 — 2 p.m. CT
Sunday, March 8 — 1 p.m. CT
Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: Streaming on SEC Network+
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, or The Varsity Network online
