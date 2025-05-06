Live Blog: No. 23 Alabama Baseball at No. 19 Troy
TROY, Ala.— The month of May sometimes brings baseball midweeks that Power Four teams don't love the idea of playing. That is not the case for No. 23 Alabama on Tuesday night: The Crimson Tide finds itself embroiled in a ranked matchup on the road against No. 19 Troy.
Alabama (36-12) had No. 11 Vanderbilt beat on Sunday before surrendering seven runs in the series-deciding game's final two innings and eventually losing 9-7. The Crimson Tide defeated Troy in Tuscaloosa at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on March 5, meaning the season sweep is on the line.
Troy (34-14) has been a fixture in the rankings all season. The Trojans also hold the notable distinction of not having lost a weekend series in 2025, a stat undoubtedly envied by every single other college baseball team in the country. Troy is 20-5 at Riddle-Pace Field this season.
The contest is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch. The action will be live streamed on ESPN+.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Alabama at Troy. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame:
Alabama's lineup:
1. Bryce Fowler, right field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, left field
4. Richie Bonomolo Jr., left field
5. Will Hodo, first base
6. Garrett Staton, second base
7. Coleman Mizell, designated hitter
8. Jason Torres, third base
9. Will Plattner, catcher
P: JT Blackwood, RHP
Troy's lineup:
1. Houston Markham, left field
2. Blake Cavill, first base
3. Jimmy Janicki, third base
4. Sean Darnell, second base
5. Steven Meier, center field
6. Brooks Bryan, catcher
7. Shane Lewis, designated hitter
8. Dillon Kuehl, right field
9. Peyton Watts, shortstop
P: Jacob Roettgen, LHP
- Alabama has once again opted for crimson hats after a recent dalliance with the fan-favorite camouflage. In addition, Brady Neal gets a break behind the dish after working tough innings against Vanderbilt. Troy has embraced camo hats fully for tonight's contest.