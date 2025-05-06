Live Blog: No. 23 Alabama Baseball at No. 19 Troy

I’m here with @TheoFernandez__ at Riddle-Pace Field, monster wall in right (that William Hamiter cleared last year) and all, for No. 23 Alabama baseball at No. 19 Troy. First pitch at 6 p.m. CT. Stay locked in with us for full coverage.



Live blog: https://t.co/vNdZnGRWOw pic.twitter.com/EFGjF3zAJs