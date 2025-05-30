Live Blog: Alabama Baseball vs. Miami (Hattiesburg Regional Game 1)
HATTIESBURG, Miss.— For the third straight year, Alabama baseball heard its name among those chosen for the NCAA Tournament. This time around, the Crimson Tide traveled to a fairly familiar venue for its regional.
The Crimson Tide plays at Pete Taylor Park, home of Southern Miss, every other year during the regular season. The Golden Eagles are the No. 16 national seed in the 2025 bracket, whereas Alabama is the No. 2 seed in Hattiesburg.
Alabama (41-16) takes on No. 3 seed Miami (31-24), Crimson Tide third baseman Jason Torres' former team. Torres played 39 games for the 2024 Hurricanes. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CT, with the contest airing nationally on ESPN2.
The winner of Friday afternoon's game will advance to the winners' bracket, and perhaps more crucially, stave off the losers' bracket and having to play extra, at least for the time being. Preservation of depth is as important as any factor in postseason baseball.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Alabama baseball vs. Miami (Fla.) in the opening game at the Hattiesburg Regional. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Alabama's lineup:
1. Bryce Fowler, right field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, left field
4. Richie Bonomolo Jr., center field
5. Will Hodo, first base
6. Jason Torres, third base
7. Brady Neal, catcher
8. Brennen Norton, second base
9. Coleman Mizell, designated hitter
P: Riley Quick (RHP)
Miami's lineup:
1. Jake Ogden, shortstop
2. Max Galvin, left field
3. Daniel Cuvet, third base
4. Dorian Gonzalez Jr., second base
5. Derek Williams, designated hitter
6. Renzo Gonzalez, first base
7. Tanner Smith, catcher
8. Fabio Peralta, right field
9. Michael Torres, center field
P: AJ Ciscar (RHP)
Pregame:
- 2:04 p.m. - The game is officially in rain delay as we monitor a storm cell just outside the area. There's no rain at the ballpark, but the skies are full of clouds and the storm cell is within the eight mile radius with a potential for lightning.
- 1:55 p.m. - Game officials in the press box have communicated plans to monitor the system up until 2 p.m. in order to decide on a delay or not. Weather officials have estimated the storm sytem will pass out of the area at 2:07 p.m.
- 1:52 p.m. - No one is on the field as game officials monitor the weather. There's no rain falling, but there is a storm system on the horizon.
- 1:39 p.m. - Officials in the press box are monitoring an approaching storm that could delay the start of the game. Currently, no rain is falling and the Miami Hurricanes are taking infield practice but there is a small storm on the radar
- 1:36 p.m. - Alabama and Miami are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT. The temperatures are in the mid 80s with heavy clouds in the skies but currently no rain.
- Today's jersey matchup between the Crimson Tide and Hurricanes will be crimson versus orange. Road gray pants for Miami. Alabama also played an orange team in its last game, the SEC Tournament loss against Tennessee on May 21.