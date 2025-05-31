Live Blog: Alabama Baseball vs. Southern Miss (Hattiesburg Regional Game 3)
HATTIESBURG, Miss.— Alabama baseball is back at Pete Taylor Park for its second game in the NCAA Regional looking to stave off elimination after dropping game one to the Miami Hurricanes 5-3.
Regional host Southern Miss was also upset on Friday, losing to Columbia 11-4 to be relegated to Saturday's elimination game.
Alabama is looking to snap a five-game NCAA tournament losing streak and turns to Tyler Fay on the mound. Fay gave the Crimson Tide six innings of action at the SEC Tournament last week against Missouri. He allowed the Tigers one run off five hits while striking out five batters 11 days ago.
Southern Miss will utilize its ace on the mound in JB Middleton. Middleton is a Golden Spikes semi-finalist and won the 2025 Ferriss Trophy, given to the best college baseball player in the state of Mississippi. He gave the Golden Eagles seven innings of action against Texas State in the Sun Belt tournament, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out 10 batters 10 days ago.
Starting Lineups
Alabama Starters
Southern Miss Starters
1. Bryce Fowler - Right Field
1. Jake Cook - Centerfield
2. Justin Lebron - Shortstop
2. Ozzie Pratt - Shortstop
3. Kade Snell - Left Field
3. Nick Monistere - Second Base
4. Richie Bonomolo Jr. - Centerfield
4. Matthew Russo - First Base
5. Will Hodo - First Base
5. Joey Urban - DH
6. Jason Torres - Third Base
6. Ben Higdon - Left Field
7. Brennen Norton - Second Base
7. Drey Barrett - Third Base
8. Will Plattner - DH
8. Carson Paetow - Right Field
9. Brady Neal - Catcher
9. Tucker Stockman - Catcher
Starting Pitchers:
- Southern Miss - JB Middleton (10-1) 98.1 IP, 2.01 ERA, 114 strikeouts, 24 BB
- Alabama - Tyler Fay (1-2) 49.2 IP, 4.71 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 11 BB
Live Updates
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Alabama baseball vs. Miami (Fla.) in the opening game at the Hattiesburg Regional. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Top 3 - Alabama Batting
- Bryce Fowler grounds out to end the inning but Alabama holds a 1-0 lead after Platner's moon shot over the wall. Platner is DHing in place of Garrett Staton and Coleman Mizell. The decision yields early benefits for the Crimson Tide.
- JB Middleton's thrown four pitches in the inning as Alabama continues to swing early. The Crimson Tide's musterd a home runs and two line outs.
- Will Platner hits his first home run of the season. The bomb went 389 feet over the left centerfield wall. Alabama takes a 1-0 lead.
- Brennen Norton grounds out to open the next inning. It's another early count swing resulting in an out.
Bottom 2 - Southern Miss Batting
- The error doesn't bite Alabama as Ben Higdon flies out to right field for the last out. Southern Miss notches two hits, but strands both runners and leaves the score tied at zero.
- Drey Barrett drops a line drive in front of the left fielder for a single. Urban advanced to second on the hit, but all the way to third as left fielder Kade Snell struggled to corral the ball in the outfield and is charged an error.
- Joey Urban extends his hitting streak to 13 games, poking a ground ball through the middle of the infield past a diving Justin Lebron for the Golden Eagles first baserunner of the game.
- Tyler Fay, second on Alabama's baseball staff in forcing ground balls, forces Matthew Russo into a ground ball out to open the second inning.
Top 2 - Alabama Batting
- Alabama goes down in order as JB Middleton gets his second strikeout of the afternoon. Middleton froze Will Hodo at the plate and forced Richie Bonomolo Jr. and Jason Torres to fly out. The Crimson Tide is still looking for its first baserunner after two frames.
Bottom 1 - Southern Miss Batting
- Tyler Fay works a fast inning for Alabama from the mound. Fay forces a pop-out and two groundouts. It was a seven-pitch first inning for the sophomore.
Top 1 - Alabama Batting
- Left fielder Kade Snell gives a ball a ride but right fielder Carson Paetow makes a catch at the wall for the third out. Snell nearly had Alabama's walk off home run yesterday against Miami and is robbed again of a solo home run in the first.
- Justin Lebron strikes out in three pitches, looking and missing twice. Middleton has two outs on five pitches.
- Fowler grounds out to the second baseman on the second pitch he sees. Alabama's approach at the plate was a bit cavalier. The Crimson Tide needs to make JB Middleton work harder than Miami's AJ Ciscar.
- 2:06 first pitch is a ball to Bryce Fowler and we're underway here in Hattiesburg.
Pregame:
- 1:43 p.m. - Alabama's taking infield as both programs continue warmups. The scoreboard shows a 2:06 p.m. first pitch time.
- 1:33 p.m. - Southern Miss is wearing yellow tops and white pants with black hats and yellow trim. Alabama is decked out in its matching gray tops and bottoms with its cameo hat with a script "A".
- Weather Report: Afternoon temperatures are in the low 80s in Hattiesburg and skies are partly cloudy, but there is no rain in the forecast. Winds up to seven miles per hour with 40 percent humidity sets the scenes for Saturday baseball.