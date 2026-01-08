Which Former Alabama Players are Still Alive in CFP

Alabama's season came up two games short of its ultimate goal of a national title with a 38-3 loss to No. 1 Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl.

However, there will still be some Crimson Tide representation among the teams still left in the CFP field. All four head coaches remaining (Curt Cignetti at Indiana, Mario Cristobal at Miami, Pete Golding at Ole Miss and Dan Lanning at Oregon) all worked at least one season at Alabama under Nick Saban. But three of the four teams left also have at least one former Crimson Tide player with Indiana being the only exception.

No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 10 Miami open the semifinals on Thursday night at 6:30 CT on ESPN in the Fiesta Bowl. No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon will be playing for the final championship game spot on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT in the Peach Bowl.

Here's a look at who used to wear the Script A that will be playing over the next two days in the CFP semis:

Ole Miss (2)

TE Caleb Odom, sophomore

Nov 8, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) runs after a catch during the third quarter against The Citadel Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Caleb Odom came to Alabama in 2024 as a highly-rated tight end prospect out of the state of Georgia. He played in 12 games with one start as a true freshman, catching seven passes for 65 yards, but still opted for the transfer portal after the season. This year with the Rebels, Odom has 18 catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

SN Carter Short, redshirt senior

Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III (5) hurdles Ole Miss Rebels long snapper Carter Short (93) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Carter Short spent one season in Tuscaloosa and redshirted in 2021 before transferring to Ole Miss. He earned the starting job at long snapper for the Rebels in 2024 and has appeared in every game over the last two seasons. Short snapped for the game-winning kick over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl that sent Ole Miss to the semifinals

Miami (1)

C James Brockermeyer, redshirt senior

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman James Brockermeyer (52) and offensive lineman Matthew McCoy (78) get into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Miami is the third stop for offensive lineman James Brockermeyer. He arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2021 as one of the nation's top-rated centers, but his career at Alabama never panned out. He redshirted in 2021 and appeared in two games the next season. Brockermeyer was Alabama's backup center in 2023 and played in every game on special teams before transferring to TCU. At TCU, Brockermeyer made 12 starts and was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. Brockermeyer has been the starting center on a successful Miami offense in 2025.

Oregon (2)

WR Malik Benson, redshirt senior

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Malik Benson is on his fourth college team with the Oregon Ducks. His career started at Hutchinson Community College in 2021, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Alabama. In his lone season with the Crimson Tide in 2023, Benson appeared in all 14 games with six starts, hauling in 13 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. He then spent one season at Florida State and then transferred to Oregon. This year with the Ducks, Benson has been a huge offensive weapon with 41 catches for 696 yards and six touchdowns. He had two touchdowns in Oregon's opening-round CFP win over James Madison.

DB Peyton Woodyard

Oregon defensive back Peyton Woodyard scores off an interception as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We'll count defensive back Peyton Woodyard year, even though he technically never played a season for the Crimson Tide. Woodyard enrolled at Alabama in January of 2024 right as Nick Saban retired and went through spring football with the Tide before transferring to Oregon that fall. He played in 14 games as true freshman for the Ducks in 2024 and has 22 total tackles and an interception this season.

