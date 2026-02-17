Live Blog From Alabama Baseball's Road Opener Against Samford

HOMEWOOD, Ala.— Alabama baseball heads to Joe Lee Griffin Field for its first midweek action of the 2026 season. The Crimson Tide enters its Tuesday matchup against Samford at 2-1 following a series win over Washington State. Samford is also 2-1 to start the year, following a series win over Belmont last weekend. Follow along for live updates and analysis:

T5

Osterhouse draws his second walk in two at-bats.

B4 — Alabama 0, Samford 0

Torres makes a nice play at third, snagging a low drive hit hard to him to end the inning. Each team has just one hit through four innings.

Carr flies out right to Steele for the second out in as many pitches.

Luke Vaughn runs a pop up down in foul territory for the first out.

Steele rips a line drive right to third baseman Parker McDonald. McDonald showed impressive reaction speed, dropping to a knee to make the catch and keep any runs off the board.

Plattner draws a full-count walk. The bases are now loaded for Peyton Steele with two-outs.

Neal gets plunked as well. The ump issues pitcher Joseph Lee a warning, but it doesn't matter as he is pulled. Trey Sanders takes over in relief.

Vaughn draws a two-out walk to keep the frame alive.

Torres grounds right to short, and Samford turns the double-play.

Lebron is plunked hard on the first pitch of the inning. He's the second Alabama batter to be hit by a pitch this season.

B3 — Alabama 0, Samford 0

Harris hits a hard line drive to second. Lebron snags it from out of nowhere and rifles a throw to first for the inning-ending double-play. He's already got two defensive highlight plays in three innings.

Blackwood records a quick groundout to start the frame. Gandy then lays down a hard grounder along the third base line that is fair by no more than three inches. Torres fields it and delivers a solid throw to first that is just a second late and Gandy beats it.

T3 — Alabama 0, Samford 0

Holt strikes out swinging. Osterhouse goes for second on the pitch, where he is initially called safe before being ruled out seconds later. Rob Vaughn heads out to speak with the ump. It looks like Osterhouse may have come off the bag on his slide into second.

Osterhouse walks, Alabama's second baserunner of the game. The Purdue Fort-Wayne transfer is still looking for his first hit of the season.

B2 — Alabama 0, Samford 0

Blackwood walks another batter, but that is it for Samford's bats, as a flyout and a groundout end the inning. Lebron made a nice play at short to record the third out for Alabama

Justin Osterhouse does a nice job of tracking down a fly ball to left field for the first out.

T2 — Alabama 0, Samford 0

Peyton Steele goes down swinging to end a 1-2-3 inning for the Bulldogs.

Brady Neal and Will Plattner both ground out on the first pitch of the at-bat. Sixth in the order is the highest that Plattner, Alabama's captain, has hit this year. He is the DH today while Neal handles duties behind the plate.

B1 — Alabama 0, Samford 0

Blackwood notches a second strikeout to end the inning, getting Cade Carr swinging.

Blackwood allows his first baserunner with two outs, walking right fielder Jake Souders.

Blackwood cuts down leadoff batter Gus Gandy. He then has the sprint over to cover first for the second out, as Jackson Harris grounds out to the gap between first and second.

T1 — Alabama 0, Samford 0

Luke Vaughn strikes out swinging to end the frame, stranding Torres.

Jason Torres notches a base hit for the Crimson Tide to keep the frame alive, continuing his hot start to the season.

Bryce Fowler fouled out to start the game. Justin Lebron then hit a bomb deep to center field that looked like it was gone. The ball died at the warning track for the second out.

Pregame:

JT Blackwood is making the start for Alabama. It's Blackwood's second appearance of the season, as he pitched 1.1 innings in Friday's season opener. Blackwood gave up three hits and allowed two runs. Only one of them was earned as he was hurt by a defensive error. He is one of the more anticipated bullpen arms on the team this season.

The game is being broadcast on ESPN+, with radio coverage on Tide 100.9 with Roger Hoover on the call. It is a beautiful day for baseball at 65 degrees and sunny as of 4 p.m. CT.

I’ve made it to Joe Lee Griffin Field. Alabama and Samford are less than 40 minutes from first pitch. I’ll have live updates here and on the @BamaCentral live blog throughout the game pic.twitter.com/T0bK9Pb729 — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) February 17, 2026

Lineups for Alabama vs. Samford:

