Live Blog: Missouri at No. 18 Alabama Baseball (Game Two)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama baseball team can earn its first series win in the month of April with a home victory against Missouri on Friday. The No. 18 Crimson Tide is also 0-3 in its past three attempts to win a weekend set against a league opponent.
Alabama (33-10, 10-9 SEC) defeated Missouri 7-5 on Thursday night despite giving up a five-spot in the very first inning. All of its runs came via the long ball, as the offense mashed three home runs, including the game-winner off the bat of designated hitter Coleman Mizell in the eighth inning.
The Tigers (13-28, 0-19 SEC) were tantalizingly close to their first conference win in the series opener. Mizell's home run happened on a two-strike pitch with two gone in the inning during a game that had been tied.
The Crimson Tide brought back its digital camouflage hats for Thursday's contest. The lids were synonymous with the 2023 team and its postseason run, including a regional in Tuscaloosa. Shortly after that season concluded, Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn was hired away from Maryland.
Friday's game was delayed half an hour because of rain in the area, scheduled now for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch with Riley Quick on the mound for the home team. SEC Network+ will have a live stream.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from game two of the series between Alabama and Missouri. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame:
- The game tonight starts at 6:30 p.m. CT, delayed from an initial 6 p.m. start due to rain.