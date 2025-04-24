Live Blog: Missouri at No. 18 Alabama Baseball (Game One)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Two home series remain for the No. 18 Alabama baseball team in the 2025 regular season. One starts on Thursday night, as the Crimson Tide takes on unranked, struggling Missouri for the first of three games at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
The Crimson Tide (32-10, 9-9 SEC) has slipped some over the last month, having not won an SEC series in three tries during the month of April. Missouri's difficulties this spring have been rather more pronounced. The Tigers (13-27 overall) are 0-18 against Southeastern Conference competition.
Alabama is trotting out Tyler Fay to start the game. Fay started in the weekend series against Mississippi State and then last Thursday at LSU. He pitched well in both appearances. Riley Quick and Zane Adams round out the starting rotation against Missouri.
The Tigers' pitching rotation has been the unit most affected by injuries plaguing Kerrick Jackson's squad this year. That has contributed heavily to the results against SEC opponents. Alabama's pitching has still not reached its full potential despite the unit largely being healthy.
A home sweep would give Alabama 12 SEC wins before the end of the month of April. That's a good position with Hoover on the horizon.
The game Thursday gets underway at 7 p.m. CT. It will be nationally televised on the SEC Network.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Alabama vs. Missouri. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame:
Alabama's lineup:
1. Bryce Fowler, right field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, left field
4. Richie Bonomolo Jr., center field
5. Brady Neal, catcher
6. Jason Torres, third base
7. Will Hodo, first base
8. Garrett Staton, second base
9. Coleman Mizell, designated hitter
P: Tyler Fay (RHP)
Missouri's lineup:
1. Jackson Lovich, first base
2. Kaden Peer, center field
3. Keegan Knutson, shortstop
4. Cayden Nicoletto, right field
5. Chris Patterson, third base
6. Gehrig Goldbeck, designated hitter
7. Jedier Hernandez, catcher
8. Peyton Basler, second base
9. Brady Picarelli, left field
P: Brady Kehlenbrink (LHP)
- Whispers are the Crimson Tide will be breaking out camouflage hats tonight. They were a staple of the program's 2023 run through the final stretch of the regular season, SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament.