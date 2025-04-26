Live Blog: Missouri at No. 18 Alabama Baseball (Game Three)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— After clinching its first SEC series win since March on Friday night, Alabama baseball can lock up a sweep with a home win against Missouri on Saturday.
The No. 18 Crimson Tide (34-10, 11-9 SEC) has put up seven runs in each of its two prior wins against the Tigers: 7-5 on Thursday and 7-3 on Friday. Missouri hasn't had a ton of luck in its bid to get its first SEC win of the season, despite a five-run first inning Thursday night.
The Tigers (13-29, 0-20 SEC) also played an ineligible athlete on Friday. Left fielder Brock Daniels was not included on the team's 30-man roster to be able to play in this SEC series; thus, he was automatically called out and subsequently replaced.
It was a big blunder but didn't cost the team games so much as its relative lack of pitching depth has. Alabama, meanwhile, got a 5.2-inning start from Riley Quick on Friday, and then a three-inning save from senior Braylon Myers. The Crimson Tide has hit multiple home runs in each game this series.
The series finale is scheduled for a 1 p.m. CT first pitch, with former Friday starter Zane Adams on the mound for the home team. The game will be available for live streaming on SEC Network+.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from the series finale of Alabama baseball vs. Missouri. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
First Inning:
- Alabama can't do anything with a leadoff walk, as the next three batters go down to end a scoreless opening inning for both teams.
- Zane Adams retires the side in order with two strikeouts to start the game.
- First pitch at 1:02 p.m. CT.
Pregame:
Alabama's lineup:
1. Bryce Fowler, right field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, left field
4. Richie Bonomolo Jr., center field
5. Brady Neal, catcher
6. Garrett Staton, second base
7. Will Hodo, first base
8. Jason Torres, third base
9. Coleman Mizell, designated hitter
P: Zane Adams (LHP)
Missouri's lineup:
1. Jackson Lovich, first base
2. Pierre Seals, right field
3. Keegan Knutson, shortstop
4. Kaden Peer, center field
5. Chris Patterson, third basw
6. Tyler Macon, left fielder
7. Mateo Serna, catcher
8. Peyton Basler, second base
9. Gehrig Goldbeck, designated hitter
P: Sam Horn (RHP)
- For the third straight day, it will be camo hats for the Crimson Tide.