Live Blog: No. 6 Georgia at No. 23 Alabama Baseball (Doubleheader Game 2)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama baseball team suffered arguably its most unsightly loss of the 2025 season in the opener of Friday's home doubleheader against No. 6 Georgia. The Crimson Tide fell 19-3 in seven innings, the fourth run-rule loss for Alabama in SEC play.
Georgia (40-11, 16-9 SEC) hit six home runs, scored eight runs in the fifth inning and another seven runs in the seventh to demolish the Crimson Tide (37-13, 13-12 SEC). Alabama led 3-1 through four innings of play. Things could not have gone much worse from there for the home squad.
Right-handed pitcher Riley Quick, who had one of the best outings of his career last weekend at Vanderbilt, will take the ball in a quest to save this series and, in substantial likelihood, his team's chances at hosting an NCAA regional.
If the Bulldogs win the nightcap on Friday, it will mark the fifth series loss in the past six weekends for the Crimson Tide. The game will be live streamed on SEC Network+, with first pitch scheduled for 7:50 p.m.
Alabama's undoing in league play has shown itself to be in the form of series openers. The Crimson Tide has only won three at home against SEC competition.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from game two of the doubleheader between Alabama baseball and Georgia. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame:
Alabama's lineup:
1. Bryce Fowler, right field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, left field
4. Richie Bonomolo Jr., center field
5. Will Hodo, first base
6. Garrett Staton, second base
7. Coleman Mizell, designated hitter
8. Jason Torres, third base
9. Brady Neal, catcher
P: Riley Quick (RHP)
Georgia's lineup:
1. Nolan McCarthy, center field
2. Slate Alford, third base
3. Robbie Burnett, left field
4. Tre Phelps, first base
5. Kolby Branch, shortstop
6. Ryan Black, second base
7. Cade Brown, right field
8. Daniel Jackson, catcher
9. Henry Hunter, designated hitter
P: Kolten Smith (RHP)
- The doubleheader finale, by virtue of the result in game one, has taken shape as one of the most important games for the Crimson Tide's season.