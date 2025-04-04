Live Blog: No. 8 Alabama Baseball at No. 16 Auburn
The No. 8 Alabama baseball team faces No. 16 Auburn on the road this weekend, the second consecutive time these two rivals were scheduled to meet at Plainsman Park in Auburn.
Friday's game gets underway at 6 p.m. CT. It was announced Friday that the second and third games of the series would be combined into a Saturday doubleheader. The first game will start at 2 p.m. CT. The second keeps Saturday's original start time of 7 p.m.
The opening game of the series can be streamed on SEC Network+. Saturday's doubleheader will be split between SEC Network+ (game one) and the SEC Network (game two). The change was made because of potential inclement weather Sunday.
Alabama (26-4, 6-3 SEC) gets left fielder and team captain Kade Snell back after he missed the midweek win over Samford following an outfield collision last Sunday. Auburn (20-9, 4-5 SEC) can obtain a winning conference record with a series sweep.
Be sure to refresh your browser for updates. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
First Inning:
- Samuel Dutton faces the minimum in the top of the first, as Justin Lebron works a one-out walk but Kade Snell hits into an inning-ending double play.
Pregame:
Alabama's lineup:
1. Richie Bonomolo Jr., center field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, left field
4. Jason Torres, third base
5. Will Hodo, first base
6. Will Plattner, catcher
7. Bryce Fowler, right field
8. Garrett Staton, designated hitter
9. Brennen Norton, second base
P: Zane Adams (LHP)
Auburn's lineup:
1. Eric Snow, third base
2. Chris Rembert, second base
3. Ike Irish, right field
4. Cooper McMurray, first base
5. Bub Terrell, left field
6. Lucas Steele, designated hitter
7. Bristol Carter, center field
8. Chase Fralick, catcher
9. Deric Fabian, shortstop
P: Samuel Dutton (RHP)