Live Blog: No. 8 Alabama Baseball vs. Samford
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The No. 8 Alabama baseball team has a familiar in-state opponent on the docket for a home tilt Tuesday night: the Samford Bulldogs.
Samford (14-14) makes its home approximately an hour from Sewell-Thomas Stadium, and its connections to this year's Crimson Tide squad run deep. Alabama got infielder Garrett Staton, one of midmajor baseball's better all-around hitters last season, from Samford.
Staton is available and will play against his old team in Tuesday's game, which gets underway at 6 p.m. CT and can be streamed on SEC Network+. He returned last week from surgery on a broken finger, which he had in February.
Alabama (25-4) most recently defeated Oklahoma in the two teams' weekend series in Tuscaloosa, taking both wins by 8-6 final scores on Friday and Sunday. It got a big Sunday spot start from Aeden Finateri, a past midweek starter this season. JT Blackwood will get the ball Tuesday.
First Inning:
- Samford goes down in order in its first turn at the plate. JT Blackwood got a couple groundouts but had some swing-and-miss offerings as well.
Pregame:
- No Kade Snell in Alabama's starting lineup, as expected, after he was injured in a collision Sunday. Taking his place in left field for the Crimson Tide tonight is Brady Neal.
Samford's lineup:
1. Jeffrey Ince, 2B
2. Jackson Harris, 1B
3. Cade Carr, DH
4. Jake Souders, RF
5. Parker McDonald, 3B
6. Trey Higgins, LF
7. Hayden Perry, C
8. Gus Gandy, SS
9. Michael Gupton, CF
P: Brooks Rice (RHP, 9.39 ERA)
Alabama's lineup:
1. Richie Bonomolo Jr., CF
2. Justin Lebron, SS
3. Will Hodo, 1B
4. Jason Torres, 3B
5. Bryce Fowler, RF
6. Will Plattner, C
7. Coleman Mizell, DH
8. Garrett Staton, 2B
9. Brady Neal, LF
P: JT Blackwood (RHP, 3.74 ERA)