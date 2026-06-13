Live Game, Weather Updates: College World Series, No. 7 Alabama vs. Oklahoma

OMAHA, Neb. — Alabama baseball's 27-year wait ends on Saturday as the Crimson Tide makes its debut in the 2026 College World Series against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Alabama defeated Oklahoma in an April series two games to one, but both sides have undergone significant changes over the last ten weeks. The Crimson Tide plans to start Tyler Fay on the mound, while Oklahoma is set to throw Cord Rager.

Follow along for live score updates and analysis from Charles Schwab Field. Be sure to frequently refresh your browser, as the most recent information will appear right below this paragraph.

Pregame Updates

12:00 p.m. CT - The rain has largely cleared out of the area but the sky is full of clouds. Grounds crew in the stadium is working on the field and it loks like it's draining nicely. There is a lot of water in foul territory, but with two hours until first pitch should have plenty of time to treat it.

8:00 a.m. CT - Thunderstorms and high winds hit Omaha hard on Saturday morning. The rain brought on a flash flood alert.

Good morning from Omaha pic.twitter.com/mcgpSpOg1B — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) June 13, 2026

How to Watch: 7-Seed Alabama at the College World Series

Who: 7-seed Alabama (39-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. Oklahoma (38-22, 14-16 SEC)

What: NCAA Baseball College World Series

When: Saturday, June 13, 2 p.m. CT

Where: Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, NE

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. LISTEN LIVE

Series: Alabama leads the series against Oklahoma 9-4 all-time, dating back to the first meeting in 2001. The Crimson Tide is 4-2 over the last two seasons against the Sooners in SEC play.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide defeated the Sooners in a series 2-1 in the first weekend in April. Tyler Fay went six innings, allowing four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in the Friday game. The Crimson Tide mustered 10 runs on 10 hits, knocking out starting pitcher LJ Mercurius in the second inning.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide swept St. John's in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional behind two strong performances by starting pitchers Tyler Fay and Zane Adams. Alabama endured a 17-hour rain delay in game two and saw senior Jason Torres hit a seventh-inning grand slam to eliminate the Red Storm and advance to the College World Series for the first time since 1999.

Last time out, Oklahoma: The Sooners swept 15-seeded Kansas in the Lawrence Super Regional. The Sooners never trailed against the Jayhawks and hit seven home runs over two games to advance to the College World Series.

Omaha Weather Information

Saturday, June 13 - Heavy thunderstorms kicked off the morning, but dissipated around 10 a.m. The Crimson Tide is scheduled to play at 2 p.m., giving the area time to dry out before first pitch. However, the forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms between 3 and 6 p.m., complicating matters.

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