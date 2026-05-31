Live Game, Weather Updates: Tuscaloosa Baseball Regional, No. 7 Alabama vs. Oklahoma State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 7 Alabama continues action in the Tuscaloosa Regional on Sunday looking to advance to next weekend's Super Regional if they can defeat Oklahoma State. The Cowboys look to push the regional into an "If Necessary" situation by beating the Crimson Tide.

"The crowds have been good the last two days, especially with the rain delay, and obviously, you've got softball on TV, and I'm going to say this and people may get mad at me, but we need more," Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn said. "We need more. I look out there and it's 7-2, we've got people gone and the stands aren't full, like tomorrow night at 7 o'clock we need seven thousand people in here rocking. I think these guys deserve that. Not seven thousand people in the stands being entertained, seven thousand people helping, scratching, clawing, fighting for every bit for nine innings. This town loves a winner man, and we've got a group of winners. So we need them to show up for these boys tomorrow and make this place hell for whoever we play tomorrow night."

The Crimson Tide will turn to freshman Myles Upchurch on the mound. The SEC All-Freshman team member was 8-3 in 14 starts. He threw 64.2 innings, striking out 68 batters and walking 38 with a 3.34 ERA.

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Pregame

Oklahoma State defeated USC Upstate 12-1 in the first game of the day. The Cowboys played a drama-free game, but endured a rain delay, making a long day even longer.

How to Watch: 7-Seed Alabama in Sunday's Regional Final

Who: 7-seed Alabama (39-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. Oklahoma State (38-21, 18-12 Big 12)

What: NCAA Regional Game 6

When: Sunday, May 31, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN +

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. LISTEN LIVE

Series: Oklahoma State leads Alabama 1-0.

Last Meeting: Alabama lost to the Cowboys 10-6 in Clemson in 2009.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide scored four runs in the third inning to seize control of Saturday's regional contest. Alabama defeated USC Upstate 7-5.

Last time out, Oklahoma State: The Cowboys defeated Alabama State 8-7 to stay alive in the Tuscaloosa Regional. Colin Brueggemann had four RBIs and a home run, and starting pitcher Brennan Phillips had seven strikeouts. Oklahoma State beat USC Upstate 12-0 on Sunday to advance to Sunday's matchup.

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