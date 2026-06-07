Live Game, Weather Updates: Tuscaloosa Super Regional, No. 7 Alabama vs. St John's Game 2

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Game 2 of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional between No. 7 Alabama and St. John's is set for 3 p.m. CT.

The Crimson Tide won Game 1 8-0 on Saturday night in front of a record crowd at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. If Alabama comes out victorious on Sunday, it'll head to the College World Series in Omaha for the first time since 1999.

But head coach Rob Vaughn doesn't want his team to "start thinking about punching our ticket," as distractions could enable St. John's to even up the series. Both teams have a lot on the line coming into Sunday and inclement weather could play a role, as the game was initially set for 2 p.m.

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Pregame: