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Live Game, Weather Updates: Tuscaloosa Super Regional, No. 7 Alabama vs. St John's Game 2

Score updates and analysis from Sewell-Thomas Stadium, as the Crimson Tide is one win away in the best-of-three series from reaching the College World Series.
Hunter De Siver, Joe Gaither|
Feb 21, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama pitcher Zane Adams (20) makes a pitch against Rhode Island at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in the first game of a Saturday double header.
Feb 21, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama pitcher Zane Adams (20) makes a pitch against Rhode Island at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in the first game of a Saturday double header. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Game 2 of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional between No. 7 Alabama and St. John's is set for 3 p.m. CT.

The Crimson Tide won Game 1 8-0 on Saturday night in front of a record crowd at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. If Alabama comes out victorious on Sunday, it'll head to the College World Series in Omaha for the first time since 1999.

But head coach Rob Vaughn doesn't want his team to "start thinking about punching our ticket," as distractions could enable St. John's to even up the series. Both teams have a lot on the line coming into Sunday and inclement weather could play a role, as the game was initially set for 2 p.m.

Follow along for live score updates and analysis from Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Be sure to frequently refresh your browser, as the most recent information will appear right below this paragraph.

Pregame:

  • Weather update 10 minutes before first pitch:
    • 86 degrees
    • Real feel: 96 degrees
    • Cloudy
    • 49 percent chance of precipitation
    • Wind: SSE 7 mph
    • Wind gusts: 10 mph
    • Cloud cover: 90 percent
    • Humidity: 69 percent
    • Right field is starting to fill up as we’re 30 minutes away from Game 2.

    Alabama's Starting Lineup

    1. Bryce Fowler, CF
    2. Justin Lebron, SS
    3. Brady Neal, C
    4. Jason Torres, 3B
    5. John Lemm, DH
    6. Eric Hine, LF
    7. Brennan Holt, 2B
    8. Luke Vaughn, 1B
    9. Peyton Steele, RF

    LHP: Zane Adams – 7-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.55 WHIP

    St. John's Starting Lineup

    1. Jon LeGrande, CF
    2. Jayder Raifstanger, 3B
    3. Shaun McMillan, 1B
    4. Adam Agresti, C
    5. Will Cowan, DH
    6. Ayden Frey, 2B
    7. Christian Bernardini, LF
    8. Rob Mansour, SS
    9. Dylan Fitzsimmons, RF

    LHP: Evan Chafee – 7-4, 4.85 ERA, 1.47 WHIP

    Chafee, a redshirt junior, transferred to St. John's after spending his freshman year with the Crimson Tide in 2023. That said, it's where the "redshirt" part of his class title comes into play. This could be a revenge game for him.

    "For right now, we've got to show up against a kid that's going to start tomorrow that started his career here," Vaughn said after Game 1. "That guy would love nothing more than to go get us tomorrow."

    Weather for 3 p.m. first pitch:

    • 80 degrees
    • Real feel: 91 degrees
    • Cloudy
    • 49 percent chance of precipitation
    • Wind: SSE 7 mph
    • Wind gusts: 10 mph
    • Cloud cover: 90 percent
    • Humidity: 88 percent

    How to Watch: 7-Seed Alabama vs. St. John's Super Regional Game 2

    Who: 7-seed Alabama (40-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. St. John's (36-25, 15-6 Big East)

    What: Tuscaloosa Super Regional Game 2

    When: Sunday, June 7, 3 p.m. CT

    Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

    TV: ESPN2

    Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. LISTEN LIVE

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Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.

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