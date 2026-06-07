Tuscaloosa Super Regional Game Two Start Time Adjusted

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama baseball looks to make history on Sunday as the program is one win away from making its first College World Series appearance in the 21st century. The Crimson Tide has to wait a little bit longer as the first pitch time for the Tuscaloosa Super Regional Game Two has been adjusted to 3 p.m. CT due to inclement weather.

"No. I mean, outside of like - This is a different situation in the season where sitting here as coaches trying to make a call on it - obviously this is in the hands of the NCAA, ESPN, all that stuff," Rob Vaughn said after Saturday night's win. "From everything I hear, we're tipping at 2 o'clock tomorrow. Up until this point, I know what the radar looks like at 2 o'clock tomorrow, but we'll be ready to go. We're not going to get caught off guard. We'll get here. We'll prepare. We'll get ready to go, and if we go at two, we'll go at two. If we go at 10, we'll go at 10, but I think these boys will be ready to rock."

Tut. Tut. Looks like rain in Tuscaloosa today.



It was a constant drizzle on the way to church this morning.



Alabama baseball is supposed to start at 2 p.m. today, but that looks a little dicey. pic.twitter.com/tCrAT7FTbC — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) June 7, 2026

The forecast calls for thunderstorms throughout the morning and into the afternoon. The rain is projected to break around 6 p.m. CT, leaving all evening open for Alabama to secure its place in Omaha.

The Crimson Tide is projected to start left-handed junior Zane Adams on the mound, while St. John's is expected to throw former Alabama pitcher Evan Chaffee. Chaffee redshirted in 2023 in Tuscaloosa before transferring to Queens to join the Red Storm.

"For right now, we've got to show up against a kid that's going to start tomorrow that started his career here," Vaughn said. "That guy would love nothing more than to go get us tomorrow."

"We'll be ready to go," Rob Vaughn said last night. "We're not going to get caught off guard. We'll get here. We'll prepare. We'll get ready to go, and if we go at two, we'll go at two. If we go at 10, we'll go at 10, but I think these boys will be ready to rock." https://t.co/4iyj2gZ2ET pic.twitter.com/TNEZPj3Qqn — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) June 7, 2026

How to Watch: 7-Seed Alabama vs. St. John's Super Regional Series

Who: 7-seed Alabama (40-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. St. John's (36-25, 15-6 Big East)

What: NCAA Baseball Super Regional

When:

Game 1 - Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. CT

Game 2 - Sunday, June 7, 2 p.m. CT

Game 3 (If Necessary) - Monday, June 8, TBD

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. LISTEN LIVE

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