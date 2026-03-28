Live Updates As Alabama Baseball Goes For Series Win Over Auburn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball is back at it following what may have been its best performance of the season on Friday night. The Crimson Tide hung 11 runs on No. 5 Auburn to run-rule the Tigers 11-1.

Tyler Fay, Matthew Heiberger, and Sam Mitchell were lights-out on the mound, holding the Tigers to just three hits over eight innings. Alabama's bats were all over the Tigers as Jason Torres, John Lemm and Luke Vaughn each drove in three runs. Vaughn, Lemm and Bryce Fowler went yard in what was an electric night all around for the team.

Zane Adams is on the mound for Alabama, coming off a solid showing against Florida last Saturday. He is 4-1 with a 4.11 ERA over 30.2 innings pitched this season, with his only real shaky outing coming against Kentucky two weeks ago. The left-hander will be up against Jackson Sanders, who has posted a 3.66 ERA over 32.0 innings pitched with a 2-1 record.

Alabama has lost the series to the Tigers in each of the last two seasons, and has a chance to change that tonight. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will air on SEC Network. Follow along for live updates and analysis from the series opener:

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B2 — Auburn 1, Alabama 0

Luke Vaughn strikes out swinging. A chorus of boos echo through the stadium after a strike three call that the fans were not pleased with.

Justin Osterhouse goes down looking for the second out.

Captain Will Plattner hits an infield single down the third base line.

John Lemm, coming off a three-RBI showing last night, flies out in his first at-bat.

T2 — Auburn 1, Alabama 0

Adams strikes out the next two batters, Brandon McCraine and Todd Clay, to end a quick 1-2-3 frame.

Bub Terrell grounds out to Luke Vaughn at first to start the second inning.

B1 — Auburn 1, Alabama 0

Jason Torres strikes out swinging to end the inning.

Brady Neal rips a double to the center field wall to keep the inning alive.

Chaotic first at-bat for Justin Lebron. He singles, but then hesitates, breaks for second, and is picked off.



Auburn leads Alabama 1-0 in the bottom of the first pic.twitter.com/EUkgpiWJAg — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 29, 2026

Justin Lebron gets an infield single, but then is picked off at first after breaking for second and trying to slide back into the bag.

Bryce Fowler strikes out looking in Alabama's first at-bat.

T1 — Auburn 1, Alabama 0

Ethin Bingaman flies out to Brady Neal in right field to end the frame. Good recovery from Adams after a shaky start. The run scored is unearned due to the passed ball.

Eric Guevara, who drove in Auburn's lone run on Friday, grounds out to Holt for the second out, moving Rembert to third.

Auburn is now on the board after a passed ball. Looks like Adams' pitch went through the legs of John Lemm, and Bristol Carter comes home for the first run. Auburn 1, Alabama 0

Zane Adams has fallen behind 3-1 in the first three at-bats of the game. He just struck out Chase Fralick, but Auburn has runners in the corners with one out.

Carter steals third. No throw from Lemm.

Two straight baserunners for Adams to start the game. He fell behind 3-1 once again to Chris Rembert and ended up allowing a single just over the outstretched glove of Brennan Holt. Runners on first and second now for Chase Fralick.

Adams falls behind 3-1 in the count and ends up walking leadoff batter Bristol Carter.

First pitch was 7:02 p.m. CT.

Pregame:

Zane Adams warms up on the mound ahead of his start against Auburn.



The left-hander has a 4.11 ERA and 33 K over 30.2 innings pitched. 4-1 record through six starts for the junior. pic.twitter.com/xASWnFfHhL — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 29, 2026

Wouldn’t be surprised if this is Alabama’s largest attendance of the season so far with fans still arriving



We’ll have a great atmosphere at Sewell-Thomas as the Crimson Tide tries to clinch the series against Auburn pic.twitter.com/x5oIha7edn — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 29, 2026

Alabama is keeping its starting lineup the same.

Auburn's lineup | BamaCentral

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