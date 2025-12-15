Two Alabama Football Standouts Named AP All-Americans

Alabama football had numerous players help lead the Crimson Tide to the No. 9 spot in the College Football Playoff, and a couple stood out among the entire country throughout the season.

Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor and safety Bray Hubbard were both named All-Americans by the Associated Press on Monday. Proctor is on the AP All-American Second Team, while Hubbard made the Third Team.

The Associated Press is one of the five All-American teams the NCAA uses for determining consensus and unanimous status. The other four include the American Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association of America, the Sporting News and Walter Camp. A player needs three of these five organizations to select him as a First Team member in order to reach consensus status, while all five must include his name to be a unanimous selection.

Proctor was named to the Walter Camp All-American First Team this past Friday. The AP All-American Third Team is Hubbard's first distinction.

This comes one week after the conference released its All-SEC teams, as Proctor and Hubbard made the First Team, quarterback Ty Simpson and linebacker Deontae Lawson represented the Second Team and center Parker Brailsford landed on the Third Team. The Associated Press also shared its All-SEC teams last week, as Proctor and Hubbard are on the First Team and Simpson is on the Second Team.

AP First Team Offense

Wide receiver —Makai Lemon, Southern California, junior, 5-11, 195, Los Angeles.

Wide receiver — Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, sophomore, 6-3, 223, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Wide receiver — Skylar Bell, UConn, senior, 6-0, 185, New York, N.Y.

Tackle — Francis Mauigoa, Miami, junior, 6-6, 335,Ili’ili, American Samoa.

Tackle — Spencer Fano, Utah, junior, 6-6, 308, Spanish Fork, Utah.

Guard — Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon, senior, 6-5, 318, Denver.

Guard — Beau Stephens, Iowa, senior, 6-5, 315, Blue Springs, Missouri.

Center — Logan Jones, Iowa, graduate, 6-3, 202, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Tight end — Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt, graduate, 6-4, 235, Denton, Texas.

Quarterback — Fernando Mendoza, Indiana, junior, 6-5, 225, Miami.

Running back — Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame, junior, 6-0, 214, St. Louis.

Running back — Ahmad Hardy, Missouri, sophomore, 5-10, 210, Oma, Mississippi.

Kicker — Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii, senior, 6-2, 200, Tokyo.

All-purpose — KC Concepcion, Texas A&M, junior, 5-11, 190, Charlotte, North Carolina.

AP First Team Defense

Edge rusher — David Bailey, Texas Tech, senior, 6-3, 250, Irvine, California.

Edge rusher — Cashius Howell, Texas A&M, senior, 6-2, 248, Kansas City, Missouri.

Interior lineman — Kayden McDonald, Ohio State, junior, 6-3, 326, Suwanee, Georgia.

Interior lineman — Landon Robinson, Navy, senior, 6-0, 287, Fairlawn, Ohio.

Linebacker — Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech, senior, 6-1, 235, Wichita Falls, Texas.

Linebacker — Arvell Reese, Ohio State, junior, 6-4, 243, Cleveland.

Linebacker — CJ Allen, Georgia, junior, 6-1, 235, Barnesville, Georgia.

Cornerback — Leonard Moore, Notre Dame, sophomore, 6-2, 195, Round Rock, Texas.

Cornerback — Mansoor Delane, LSU, senior, 6-0, 190, Silver Spring, Maryland.

Safety — Caleb Downs, Ohio State, junior, 6-0, 205, Hoschton, Georgia.

Safety — Bishop Fitzgerald, Southern California, senior, 5-11, 205, Woodbridge, Virginia.

Defensive back — Jakari Foster, Louisiana Tech, senior, 6-0, 211, Piedmont, Alabama.

Punter — Cole Maynard, Western Kentucky, senior, 6-1, 180, Mooresville, North Carolina.

Second Team Offense

Wide receiver — Carnell Tate, Ohio State, junior, 6-3, 195, Chicago.

Wide receiver — Malachi Toney, Miami, freshman, 5-11, 188, Liberty City, Florida.

Wide receiver — Danny Scudero, San Jose State, sophomore, 5-9, 174, San Jose, California.

Tackle — Kadyn Proctor, Alabama, junior, 6-7, 366, Des Moines, Iowa.

Tackle — Carter Smith, Indiana, junior, 6-5, 313, Powell, Ohio.

Guard — Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State, junior, 6-4, 323, Graham, Washington.

Guard — Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M, graduate, 6-5, 325, Dallas.

Center – Jake Slaughter, Florida, senior, 6-4, 303, Sparr, Florida.

Tight end — Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon, junior, 6-3, 245, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Quarterback — Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt, graduate, 6-0, 207, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Running back — Emmett Johnson, Nebraska, junior, 5-11, 200, Minneapolis.

Running back — Kewan Lacy, Mississippi, sophomore, 5-11, 210, Dallas.

Kicker — Tate Sandell, Oklahoma, junior, 5-9, 182, Port Neches, Texas.

All-purpose — Wayne Knight, James Madison, junior, 5-7, 190, Smyrna, Delaware.

AP Second Team Defense

Edge rusher — Rueben Bain Jr., Miami, junior, 6-3, 270, Miami.

Edge rusher — John Henry Daley, Utah, sophomore, 6-4, 255, Alpine, Utah.

Interior lineman — A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech, junior, 6-3, 300, Houston.

Interior lineman — Peter Woods, Clemson, junior, 6-3, 310, Alabaster, Alabama.

Linebacker — Sonny Syles, Ohio State, senior, 6-5, 243, Pickerington, Ohio.

Linebacker — Anthony Hill Jr., Texas, junior, 6-3, 238, Denton, Texas.

Linebacker — Red Murdock, Buffalo, graduate, 6-1, 240, Petersburg, Virginia.

Cornerback — D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana, junior, 5-9, 173, Miami.

Cornerback — Chris Johnson, San Diego State, senior, 6-0, 195, Eastvale, California.

Safety — Dillon Thieneman, Oregon, junior, 6-0, 205, Westfield, Indiana.

Safety — Louis Moore, Indiana, senior, 5-11, 200, Mesquite, Texas.

Defensive back — Hezekiah Masses, California, senior, 6-1, 185, Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Punter — Brett Thorson, Georgia, senior, 6-2, 235, Melbourne, Australia.

AP Third Team Offense

Wide receiver — Eric McAlister, TCU, senior, 6-3, 205, Azie, Texas.

Wide receiver — Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee, junior, 6-5, 200, Midland, Texas.

Wide receiver — Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State, junior, 6-2, 200, Allen, Texas.

Tackle — Keagen Trost, Missouri, graduate, 6-4, 316, Kankakee, Illinois.

Tackle — Brian Parker II, Duke, junior, 6-5, 305, Cincinnati.

Guard — Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech, senior, 6-4, 330, Royston, Georgia.

Guard — Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati, sophomore, 6-3, 320, Dayton, Ohio.

Center — Iapani Laloulu, Oregon, junior, 6-2, 329, Honolulu.

Tight end — Michael Trigg, Baylor, senior, 6-4, 240, Tampa, Florida.

Quarterback — Julian Sayin, Ohio State, redshirt freshman, 6-1, 208, Carlsbad, California.

Running back — Cam Cook, Jacksonville State, junior, 5-11, 200, Round Rock, Texas.

Running back — Kaytron Allen, Penn State, senior, 5-11, 219, Norfolk, Virginia.

Kicker — Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech, junior, 6-1, 205, Kennedale, Texas.

All-purpose — Jadarian Price, Notre Dame, junior, 5-11, 210, Denison, Texas.

AP Third Team Defense

Edge rusher — Caden Curry, Ohio State, senior, 6-3, 260, Greenwood, Indiana.

Edge rusher — Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan, senior, 6-3, 250, New York.

Interior lineman — Tyrique Tucker, Indiana, junior, 6-0, 302, Norfolk, Virginia.

Interior lineman — Lee Hunter, Texas Tech, senior, 6-4, 330, Mobile, Alabama.

Linebacker — Aiden Fisher, Indiana, senior, 6-1, 231, Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Linebacker — Caden Fordham, North Carolina State, graduate, 6-1, 230, Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Linebacker — Owen Long, Colorado State, sophomore, 6-2, 230, Whittier, California.

Cornerback — Avieon Terrell, Clemson, junior, 5-11, 180, Atlanta.

Cornerback — Treydan Stukes, Arizona, senior, 6-2, 200, Litchfield Park, Arizona.

Safety — Michael Taaffe, Texas, senior, 6-0, 189, Austin, Texas.

Safety — Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo, senior, 6-2, 202, Tampa, Florida.

Defensive back — Bray Hubbard, Alabama, junior, 6-2, 213, Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Punter — Ryan Eckley, Michigan State, junior, 6-2, 207, Lithia, Florida.