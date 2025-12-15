Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Loss to Arizona
In this story:
After five weeks into the regular season, Alabama men's basketball entered its matchup against No. 1 Arizona as the No. 12 team in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
The Crimson Tide fell to the Wildcats 96-75 on Saturday night in Birmingham. It was the fourth-largest losing margin under Oats.
Following the blowout loss in the C.M. Newton Classic, Alabama dropped to No. 16 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll on Monday. It's the Tide's lowest ranking in the AP Top 25 since March 2024.
There's no doubt that the differences in the offensive rebounding category were the main story, as the Wildcats won that battle 22-3. Alabama guards Labaron Philon Jr. (24 points) and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (21) combined for 45 points, but the rest of the offense struggled. Defensively, the Tide could not stop Arizona guard Brayden Burries, who scored 28 points.
Alabama aims to shake off the loss with a big win against South Florida on Wednesday evening in Coleman Coliseum. Alabama head coach Nate Oats will reunite with former Crimson Tide assistant Bryan Hodgson, who is the Bulls' head coach. Hodgson was an assistant under Oats at Buffalo (2015-19) and UA (2019-23).
This story will be updated with the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Arizona (42), 9-0, 1500
- Michigan (15), 10-0, 1470
- Duke (3), 10-0, 1406
- Iowa State (1), 11-0, 1336
- UConn, 10-1, 1286
- Purdue, 10-1, 1195
- Gonzaga, 10-1, 1109
- Houston, 10-1, 1079
- Michigan State, 9-1, 1037
- BYU, 9-1, 1017
- Louisville, 9-1, 921
- North Carolina, 9-1, 794
- Vanderbilt, 10-0, 766
- Arkansas, 8-2, 726
- Nebraska, 11-0, 655
- Alabama, 7-3, 644
- Kansas, 8-3, 502
- Illinois, 8-3, 483
- Texas Tech, 7-3, 314
- Tennessee, 7-3, 286
- Auburn, 8-3, 283
- St. John's, 6-3, 250
- Florida, 6-4, 200
- Virginia, 9-1, 200 (tied with Florida)
- Georgia, 9-1, 82
Others Receiving Votes: Southern Cal 68, Iowa 47, Seton Hall 46, LSU 19, Kentucky 19, UCLA 16, Clemson 14, California 13, Saint Mary's 12, Arizona St 5, Villanova 5, Notre Dame 4, Indiana 4, Miami (Ohio) 4, Miami 4, Utah St. 2, Saint Louis 1, Wisconsin 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Michigan (16), 10-0, 759
- Arizona (14), 9-0, 755
- Duke (1), 10-0, 714
- Iowa State, 11-0, 659
- UConn, 10-1, 641
- Purdue, 10-1, 600
- Gonzaga, 10-1, 574
- Houston, 10-1, 551
- Michigan State, 9-1, 521
- BYU, 9-1, 511
- Louisville, 9-1, 473
- Vanderbilt, 10-0, 390
- North Carolina, 9-1, 362
- Arkansas, 8-2, 347
- Nebraska, 11-0, 321
- Alabama, 7-3, 306
- Kansas, 8-3, 267
- Illinois, 8-3, 232
- Texas Tech, 7-3, 175
- St. John's, 6-3, 155
- Florida, 6-4, 140
- Virginia, 9-1, 134
- Tennessee, 7-3, 129
- Auburn, 8-3, 112
- Iowa, 9-2, 71
Others Receiving Votes: Georgia 43; USC 32; UCLA 13; Seton Hall 12; SMU 9; Kentucky 9; Utah State 8; Saint Mary's 6; Saint Louis 6; Oklahoma State 6; LSU 6; Colorado 6; Yale 5; Wisconsin 4; Virginia Tech 4; Ohio State 2; Missouri 2; Clemson 2; North Carolina State 1.
Alabama Basketball's 2025 Season in the Polls:
- Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Arizona loss): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
Read More:
Subscribe to BamaCentral's Free Newsletter
Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver