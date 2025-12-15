Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Loss to Arizona

After five weeks into the regular season, Alabama men's basketball entered its matchup against No. 1 Arizona as the No. 12 team in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide fell to the Wildcats 96-75 on Saturday night in Birmingham. It was the fourth-largest losing margin under Oats.

Following the blowout loss in the C.M. Newton Classic, Alabama dropped to No. 16 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll on Monday. It's the Tide's lowest ranking in the AP Top 25 since March 2024.

There's no doubt that the differences in the offensive rebounding category were the main story, as the Wildcats won that battle 22-3. Alabama guards Labaron Philon Jr. (24 points) and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (21) combined for 45 points, but the rest of the offense struggled. Defensively, the Tide could not stop Arizona guard Brayden Burries, who scored 28 points.

Alabama aims to shake off the loss with a big win against South Florida on Wednesday evening in Coleman Coliseum. Alabama head coach Nate Oats will reunite with former Crimson Tide assistant Bryan Hodgson, who is the Bulls' head coach. Hodgson was an assistant under Oats at Buffalo (2015-19) and UA (2019-23).

This story will be updated with the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Arizona (42), 9-0, 1500 Michigan (15), 10-0, 1470 Duke (3), 10-0, 1406 Iowa State (1), 11-0, 1336 UConn, 10-1, 1286 Purdue, 10-1, 1195 Gonzaga, 10-1, 1109 Houston, 10-1, 1079 Michigan State, 9-1, 1037 BYU, 9-1, 1017 Louisville, 9-1, 921 North Carolina, 9-1, 794 Vanderbilt, 10-0, 766 Arkansas, 8-2, 726 Nebraska, 11-0, 655 Alabama, 7-3, 644 Kansas, 8-3, 502 Illinois, 8-3, 483 Texas Tech, 7-3, 314 Tennessee, 7-3, 286 Auburn, 8-3, 283 St. John's, 6-3, 250 Florida, 6-4, 200 Virginia, 9-1, 200 (tied with Florida) Georgia, 9-1, 82

Others Receiving Votes: Southern Cal 68, Iowa 47, Seton Hall 46, LSU 19, Kentucky 19, UCLA 16, Clemson 14, California 13, Saint Mary's 12, Arizona St 5, Villanova 5, Notre Dame 4, Indiana 4, Miami (Ohio) 4, Miami 4, Utah St. 2, Saint Louis 1, Wisconsin 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Michigan (16), 10-0, 759 Arizona (14), 9-0, 755 Duke (1), 10-0, 714 Iowa State, 11-0, 659 UConn, 10-1, 641 Purdue, 10-1, 600 Gonzaga, 10-1, 574 Houston, 10-1, 551 Michigan State, 9-1, 521 BYU, 9-1, 511 Louisville, 9-1, 473 Vanderbilt, 10-0, 390 North Carolina, 9-1, 362 Arkansas, 8-2, 347 Nebraska, 11-0, 321 Alabama, 7-3, 306 Kansas, 8-3, 267 Illinois, 8-3, 232 Texas Tech, 7-3, 175 St. John's, 6-3, 155 Florida, 6-4, 140 Virginia, 9-1, 134 Tennessee, 7-3, 129 Auburn, 8-3, 112 Iowa, 9-2, 71

Others Receiving Votes: Georgia 43; USC 32; UCLA 13; Seton Hall 12; SMU 9; Kentucky 9; Utah State 8; Saint Mary's 6; Saint Louis 6; Oklahoma State 6; LSU 6; Colorado 6; Yale 5; Wisconsin 4; Virginia Tech 4; Ohio State 2; Missouri 2; Clemson 2; North Carolina State 1.

Alabama Basketball's 2025 Season in the Polls:

Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Arizona loss): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

