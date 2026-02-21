"Fighting Something Way Bigger:" Alabama Baseball Holds First Power Of Pink Series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The "Power of Pink" has been a staple of Alabama athletics for over two decades, going back to its creation in 2005 by former Crimson Tide gymnastics coach Sarah Patterson to raise awareness for breast cancer. Numerous Alabama teams have held Power of Pink games since then, now including baseball, which is holding its first-ever pink series this weekend.

"When they gave me the idea, it was like 'Heck yeah, let's do it,'" head baseball coach Rob Vaughn said. "So many people's lives are touched by this, so many people's lives are touched by unimaginable tragedy."

Alabama defeated Rhode Island 19-4 in the first game of the series on Friday. Three breast cancer survivors were honored pregame, with one throwing out the first pitch. Players, including catcher Brady Neal, whose grandmother is currently battling breast cancer, wore pink armbands and accessories on the field.

"We do stuff in the community all the time," Neal said. "Guys went to the hospital the other day, and that's awesome, I love that stuff. Doing stuff like that can really make somebody's week, make somebody's month. Giving a kid your wristband can really make his month. I love that stuff, and if it's for a cause, I'm all about it."

Vaughn said that he was "passionate" about women in college sports, and that the idea to hold a Power of Pink series was brought to him over the offseason by Director of Operations Jenny Sanders, Operations and Recruiting Coordinator Madeline Ingram, and Deputy Director of Athletics Jessica Paré. Vaughn has used the series as an opportunity to reflect, allowing the series as a reminder of the things that truly matter.

"It's amazing how we get so wrapped up in the world of this game," Vaughn said. "And these guys pour so much into it, our coaches pour so much into it, so I get it. But life's a lot bigger than what happens on the field, and sometimes it takes tragedy to be aware of that."

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to all three games of the series. As Alabama moves into the final two games against the Rams, it appears as though the Power of Pink will be an annual part of the nonconference schedule for the program.

"Anytime we have the opportunity to honor these women who are fighting something way bigger than a 2-0 slider, those are the things that really matter," Vaughn said. "Any time we can elevate them and encourage them and help them in their fight, that's what this thing is all about."

