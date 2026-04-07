Live Updates From Alabama Baseball's Home Midweek Contest With Samford

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball is rolling. The Crimson Tide enters Tuesday winners of 10 of its last 11 games, with three straight ranked SEC series victories to boast.

Rob Vaughn's squad will look to keep the momentum going heading into this weekend's series against Arkansas, with a midweek clash with Samford. The Bulldogs have not had a great season, sitting at 14-16 and 2-4 in Southern Conference play. They are coming off of a home series loss to East Tennessee State last weekend.

Alabama and Samford met in Homewood back in February, in the first midweek game of the year. That game went down to the wire, with Peyton Steele's two-run eighth-inning home run making the difference in a 3-2 Crimson Tide home run. With all that has happened since that game, it is hard to put any real stock into that result.

First pitch from Sewell-Thomas Stadium is set for 6 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and can be listened to on Tide 100.9 or online on the Varsity Network. Follow along for live updates and analysis as Alabama looks to complete the season sweep of Samford.

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Pregame:

Alabama football star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams will throw out the first pitch today.

Alabama Baseball's Lineup Against Samford:

Alabama has made significant changes for Tuesday's game. Freshmen Eric Hines and Chase Kroberger are both starting for the Crimson Tide. Justin Osterhouse is out of the lineup for the first time in weeks as Kroberger takes his spot in left field. Hines got the start at designated hitter in Saturday's series-clinching win over Oklahoma. Here is Alabama's lineup:

Bryce Fowler — CF

Justin Lebron — SS

Brady Neal — RF

Jason Torres — 3B

John Lemm — C

Eric Hines — DH

Luke Vaughn — 1B

Chase Kroberger — LF

Brennan Holt — 2B

JT Blackwood will be on the mound for Alabama. He has a 5.06 ERA over 16.0 innings pitched, and is still in search of his first win.

Alabama vs Samford Matchup History:

Alabama and Samford have met 70 times, dating back to 1966. The Crimson Tide holds a 57-13 lead in the series and has not lost to the Bulldogs since 2018. Alabama won the road matchup on Feb. 17 3-2, thanks to a Will Plattner RBI followed by a two-run Peyton Steele home run in the eighth inning that erased a 2-0 deficit.

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