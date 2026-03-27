Live Updates From Alabama's Series Opener Against Auburn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball is riding high after a sweep of ranked Florida last weekend. The Crimson Tide played its best baseball of the season to extend its home winning streak to 14 games. Now, the Crimson Tide enters one of its biggest series of the year, against No. 5 Auburn.

The Tigers are 20-4 on the year, coming off a narrow series loss to another top-five team in Texas last week. Butch Thompson's team boasts one of the most talented rosters in the nation and swept Missouri in its other SEC series. Auburn also have wins over No. 9 Florida State, No. 15 Louisville, and No. 3 Georgia Tech.

Alabama was reeling a week ago, entering the series against Florida on a four-game losing streak after getting swept by Kentucky and hitting what looked to be rock bottom in an ugly midweek loss to South Alabama. Tyler Fay proceeded to throw the program's first nine-inning no-hitter in last Friday's opener to set the tone for an electric three games. Brady Neal drove in 11 runs over the weekend, hitting a sixth inning grand-slam in the final game to secure the much-needed series sweep.

Fay is back on the bump for the series opener against Auburn, set to begin at 6 p.m. CT. He'll face one of the best pitchers in the nation in Jake Marciano, who boasts a 1.00 ERA and 3-0 record over six starts and 36 innings pitched. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+. Follow along for live updates and analysis from the series opener:

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Pregame:

Auburn's lineup | BamaCentral

Alabama baseball's lineup for the series opener against Auburn. John Lemm is behind the plate, with Brady Neal in the outfield and captain Will Plattner at DH.



Tyler Fay is back on the mound after last Friday's no-hitter. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/t7HYWVJPsC — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 27, 2026

Thirty minutes before gates open and there is already a line of students waiting to get in to Sewell-Thomas for Alabama’s series opener against Auburn.



With perfect weather in Tuscaloosa and the basketball game being shown, I’d expect a pretty packed right field. pic.twitter.com/MpuQeia881 — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 27, 2026

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