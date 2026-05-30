Live Updates from Tuscaloosa Regional, No. 7 Alabama vs. USC Upstate
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - 7-seeded Alabama continues NCAA regional action in the Tuscaloosa Regional on Saturday against USC Upstate. The Crimson Tide is coming off a monstrous offensive effort on Friday that saw the team score the most runs in program NCAA Tournament history with 21. The Spartans scored in each of the first four innings to upset Oklahoma State and advance to Saturday's winner's bracket game.
Alabama Baseball Regional Tournament Central: Schedule, How to Watch, Bracket Breakdown
Live Updates (Refresh Your Browser For Latest Updates at the Top)
Pregame
- Alabama vs. USC Upstate will have a first pitch time of 6:23 p.m. CT. The grounds crew is currently tending the field in between matchups.
- 5:13 p.m. CT - Oklahoma State beat Alabama State 8-7 in 11 innings to eliminate the Hornets from the Tuscaloosa Regional. The Cowboys move into tomorrow's elimination game against the loser of Alabama and USC Upstate on Sunday.
Starting Lineups
USC Upstate
Alabama
How to Watch: 7-Seed Alabama vs. USC Upstate in the Tuscaloosa Regional
Who: 7-seed Alabama (38-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. USC Upstate (34-28, 13-11 Big South Conference)
What: NCAA Regional Game 4
When: Saturday, May 30, 6 p.m. CT
Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: ESPN +
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. LISTEN LIVE
Series: Alabama and USC Upstate have never played in baseball.
Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide and Spartans have never played in baseball.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide used 15 hits, and took advantage of eight walks, four errors, and four wild pitches to beat Alabama State 21-3 in their first NCAA Regional matchup of the weekend. Alabama had four different players hit home runs as the Crimson Tide cruised to an easy win.
Last time out, USC Upstate: The Spartans upset Oklahoma State 8-5 in their first game of the NCAA Regional. USC Upstate struck out 10 batters and scored in each of the first four innings to upset the Cowboys.
Tuscaloosa Regional Information
- Alabama, (37-19)
- Oklahoma State, (37-20)
- USC Upstate, (31-27)
- Alabama State, (31-21)
Friday
- Game 1 - #2 Oklahoma St. (37-20) vs. #3 USC Upstate (33-28), 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+
- Game 2 - #1 Alabama (37-19) vs. #4 Alabama St. (34-21), 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Saturday
- Game 3 - Oklahoma State vs. Alabama State - 1 p.m. CT
- Game 4 - USC Upstate vs. Alabama - 6 p.m. CT
Sunday
- Game 5 - Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 6 - Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 - 7 p.m. CT
Monday
Game 7 - IF Necessary - Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 - TBD
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6