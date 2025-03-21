Bama Central

Live Updates: No. 12 Alabama Baseball vs, No. 1 Tennessee, Game 2

The Crimson Tide looks to secure a series victory against the nation's top ranked team.

Mar 20, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Alabama outfielder Coleman Mizell (15) barely gets back safely as Tennessee infielder Andrew Fischer (11) takes a pickoff throw from Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
After a thrilling opener between two of the top teams in the SEC on Thursday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers square off for the second of a three game set on Friday evening.

A pair of hard-throwing right handers, Alabama's Riley Quick (4-0, 1.33 ERA) and Tennessee's Marcus Philips (2-0, 1.04 ERA) take the ball for the respective squads, as the Crimson Tide looks to make it back-to-back weekend series wins to open conference play.

Tennessee, on the other hand, is 0-2 since being named the number one team in the country. With losses to Eastern Tennessee State in their midweek game and last night in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

A win for the Crimson Tide would make it back-to-back seasons with series wins over the number one team in the country in the first two years of the Rob Vaughn era. Last year, Alabama took games two and three against the top-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in early April.

Pulling off such a feat this early in the SEC schedule could put Vaughn's team on a trajectory to continue what has been a special start to the season. It will be a sold out crowd in the Joe to support the team as they look to make it five wins in a row to begin SEC play.

Starting Lineups:

Alabama:

  • 1. RF Bryce Fowler
  • 2. SS Justin Lebron
  • 3. DH Coleman Mizell
  • 4. 3B Jason Torres
  • 5. 1B Will Hodo
  • 6. 2B Brennen Norton
  • 7. C Will Plattner
  • 8. CF Richie Bonomolo Jr

P: RHP Riley Quick (4-0, 1.33 ERA)

Tennessee:

  • 1. 3B Dean Curley
  • 2. LF Jay Abernathy
  • 3. CF Hunter Ensley
  • 4. 1B Andrew Fischer
  • 5. DH Levi Clark
  • 6. RF Reese Chapman
  • 7. C Stone Lawless
  • 8. 2B Manny Marin
  • 9. SS Ariel Antigua

P: RHP Marcus Philips (2-0, 1.04 ERA)

Game Start: 6 p.m. CT

