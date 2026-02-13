Live Updates of Alabama Baseball's Season-Opener Against Washington State

B3 — Washington State 3, Alabama 1

Vaughn goes down swinging. Alabama strands two to end the inning.

Lemm is walked as well, putting runners on first and second for Vaughn with two outs.

Justin Lebron nearly goes yard on the first pitch of his second at-bat, but it hooks just foul. He earns a full-count walk to get on base for the first time of the season pic.twitter.com/uikgZ813fg — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) February 13, 2026

Fowler grounds out, but Lebron earns a two-out walk and subsequently steals second.

Brennan Holt grounds out to start the bottom of the third. We are back to the top of the lineup.

T3 — Washington State 3, Alabama 1

Fay recovers nicely. Hartman is caught stealing, and Ollie Obenour strikes out looking to end the frame.

First mound visit of the season for Alabama. Tyler Fay has struck out five, but allowed three runs in 2.1 innings of work



JT Blackwood is warming up for the Tide pic.twitter.com/S7b8RoaL06 — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) February 13, 2026

Gavin Roy grounds out, advancing Smith to third. Hartman then rips a single down the right field line to bring Smith home. Washington State 3, Alabama 1

Smith notches another base hit for the Cougars to open the third inning. He then proceeds to steal second, beating out the throw by Plattner.

Peyton Steele ripped a rope to left field for an RBI-double for Alabama's first run of the season. Purdue Fort-Wayne transfer Justin Osterhouse, who Rob Vaughn called one of the best athletes on the team yesterday, scored from first on the play.



Washington State 2, Alabama 1, E2 pic.twitter.com/sI3Gcdt8xD — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) February 13, 2026

B2— Washington State 2, Alabama 1

Will Plattner grounds out to third to end the inning.

Peyton Steele rips a rope to left field. It's an RBI double to give Alabama its first run of the season as Osterhouse speeds home and beats the throw easily. Washington State 2, Alabama 1

Justin Osterhouse walks on six pitches in his first at bat in an Alabama uniform.

Torres hits a hard ball down the third base line, but is thrown out at first. Alabama has nobody on with two outs.

Luke Vaughn thought he had hit the first home run of the season to open the bottom of the second for Alabama. It went just foul to left at the last second, and he struck out looking on the next pitch.

T2— Washington State 2, Alabama 0

Fay strikes out the side for Alabama. He's just five strikeouts through the first two innings.

B1— Washington State 2, Alabama 0

No more 'Ain't It Fun' for Justin Lebron this year. His new walk-up song is 'Down Chick' by NBA Youngboy ft. 3Three



Lebron grounds into a double play in his first at-bat of the season. Alabama trails 2-0 at the end of the first inning. — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) February 13, 2026

Bryce Fowler opens the bottom of the first with a base hit up the middle. Justin Lebron then grounds into a double play, and Johnny Lemm flies out to left to end the inning.

T1 — Washington State 2, Alabama 0

Fay gives up a base hit to left to Dustin Robinson. Smith and Max Hartman come home, and the Cougars are on the board. Washington State 2, Alabama 0

Tyler Fay hits a batter, putting Smith into scoring position for the Cougars. He's struck out the two other batters he has faced.

Trevor Smith gets on base in the game's first at bat with a chopper towards third. Ruled a base hit, but Jason Torres had a chance at making a play.

Pregame

Right field is absolutely packed at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. 66 degrees and sunny right now. Does not get much better than this for the second week of February



Less than three minutes to first pitch between Alabama and Washington State pic.twitter.com/6dXBzMBkw9 — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) February 13, 2026

Big Al threw out the first pitch for Alabama.

Alabama baseball's starting lineup for the season opener against Washington State.



- Captain Will Plattner will catch, while Johnny Lemm is the DH



- Justin Osterhouse was expected to start at third but will be in left field today while Jason Torres returns to the hot corner pic.twitter.com/hWrdTYVUwU — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) February 13, 2026

Starting lineups

Alabama Starting Lineup

Washington State Starting Lineup | Washington State Starting Lineup

Matchup History:

Alabama holds a 3-1 all-time record against the Cougars. The Crimson Tide fell 9-1 to Washington State in the 1950 College World Series, the first World Series appearance in program history, before sweeping the Cougars in a 2018 series in Tuscaloosa.

