Live Updates of Alabama Baseball's Season-Opener Against Washington State
B3 — Washington State 3, Alabama 1
Vaughn goes down swinging. Alabama strands two to end the inning.
Lemm is walked as well, putting runners on first and second for Vaughn with two outs.
Fowler grounds out, but Lebron earns a two-out walk and subsequently steals second.
Brennan Holt grounds out to start the bottom of the third. We are back to the top of the lineup.
T3 — Washington State 3, Alabama 1
Fay recovers nicely. Hartman is caught stealing, and Ollie Obenour strikes out looking to end the frame.
Gavin Roy grounds out, advancing Smith to third. Hartman then rips a single down the right field line to bring Smith home. Washington State 3, Alabama 1
Smith notches another base hit for the Cougars to open the third inning. He then proceeds to steal second, beating out the throw by Plattner.
B2— Washington State 2, Alabama 1
Will Plattner grounds out to third to end the inning.
Peyton Steele rips a rope to left field. It's an RBI double to give Alabama its first run of the season as Osterhouse speeds home and beats the throw easily. Washington State 2, Alabama 1
Justin Osterhouse walks on six pitches in his first at bat in an Alabama uniform.
Torres hits a hard ball down the third base line, but is thrown out at first. Alabama has nobody on with two outs.
Luke Vaughn thought he had hit the first home run of the season to open the bottom of the second for Alabama. It went just foul to left at the last second, and he struck out looking on the next pitch.
T2— Washington State 2, Alabama 0
Fay strikes out the side for Alabama. He's just five strikeouts through the first two innings.
B1— Washington State 2, Alabama 0
Bryce Fowler opens the bottom of the first with a base hit up the middle. Justin Lebron then grounds into a double play, and Johnny Lemm flies out to left to end the inning.
T1 — Washington State 2, Alabama 0
Fay gives up a base hit to left to Dustin Robinson. Smith and Max Hartman come home, and the Cougars are on the board. Washington State 2, Alabama 0
Tyler Fay hits a batter, putting Smith into scoring position for the Cougars. He's struck out the two other batters he has faced.
Trevor Smith gets on base in the game's first at bat with a chopper towards third. Ruled a base hit, but Jason Torres had a chance at making a play.
Pregame
Big Al threw out the first pitch for Alabama.
Starting lineups
Matchup History:
Alabama holds a 3-1 all-time record against the Cougars. The Crimson Tide fell 9-1 to Washington State in the 1950 College World Series, the first World Series appearance in program history, before sweeping the Cougars in a 2018 series in Tuscaloosa.
How to Watch Alabama Against Washington State:
Who: Alabama (0-0), Washington State (0-0)
When: Friday, Feb. 13 — 4 p.m. CT
Saturday, Feb. 14 — 2 p.m. CT
Sunday, Feb. 15 — 1 p.m. CT
Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: Streaming on SEC Network+
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, or The Varsity Network online.
Probable Starting Pitchers:
- Friday, Feb. 13 — RHP Tyler Fay (UA) vs. RHP Luke Meyers (WSU)
- Saturday, Feb. 14— LHP Zane Adams (UA) vs. LHP Nick Lewis (WSU)
- Sunday, Feb. 15— RHP Myles Upchurch (UA) vs. RHP Griffin Smith (WSU)
Theodore Fernandez is an intern with Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral and combined with his time with The Crimson White and WVUA 23 News has covered every Alabama sport across He also works as the play-by-play broadcaster for Alabama’s ACHA hockey team and has interned for Fox Sports.