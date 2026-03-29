Live Updates From Sewell-Thomas Stadium As Alabama Baseball Looks To Sweep Auburn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball is on the verge of sweeping Auburn for the first time since 2017.

The Crimson Tide has continued to play its best baseball of the season this weekend. First, a Friday night run-rule victory where the No. 5 Tigers were held to just three hits. Then, a thrilling 3-2 victory off a Bryce Fowler walk-off double that gave Alabama its first series win over Butch Thompson's squad since 2023.

Myles Upchurch takes the mound for the Sunday finale, set to begin at 1 p.m. CT. The freshman is 3-2 with a 3.97 ERA over six starts this season, with 34 strikeouts over 22.2 innings pitched. He's struggled in his two SEC starts, going 3.2 innings against Kentucky and then getting ran off the diamond after recording just one out against Florida last week. Upchurch faced six batters in that game, giving up a hit and walking four of them.

Tensions flared in Saturday's game, as Thompson and Rob Vaughn contested a batter's box review and Brennan Holt got heated with Auburn's Brandon McCraine on a ninth-inning double. The stage is set for another highly emotional battle on Sunday as the Crimson Tide looks to cap off a perfect weekend and Auburn looks to avoid the embarrassment of a sweep to its rival. Follow along for live updates and analysis from the series finale:

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B2

T2 — Auburn 1, Alabama 0

Cade Beyleu pops up to Jason Torres to end the frame. It's back to the top of the lineup for Auburn in the third.

McCraine walks and then steals second.

Brandon McCraine, who got into the altercation with Brennan Holt yesterday, is booed as he steps up for his first at-bat.

Upchurch has his first strikeout of the game as he gets Mason McCraine swinging for the second out.

Lucas Steele pops up for the first out.

B1 — Auburn 1, Alabama 0

Alex Petrovic starts his day with a 1-2-3 inning as Brady Neal strikes out.

Justin Lebron rips a hard grounder to third, but is thrown out for the second out.

Bryce Fowler goes down looking on a 3-2 pitch to the edge of the zone.

T1 — Auburn 1, Alabama 0

Eddie Madrigal lines out to Luke Vaughn at first base. Vaughn immediately throws to second to turn the double play and end the frame.

Upchurch hits Fralick as well. Guevara then drops a base hit to shallow right field. Brady Neal's throw home is not in time, and Rembert scores. Auburn 1, Alabama 0

After a challenge, Upchurch did in fact hit Rembert.

Upchurch appears to have plunked Chris Rembert. The call is under review.

Bristol Carter grounds out to Justin Lebron to start the game.

Pregame:

Freshman Myles Upchurch warms up in search of his first career SEC win. Alabama goes for its first sweep of Auburn since 2017, starting right now pic.twitter.com/hTc2Rz22G4 — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 29, 2026

Have to wonder if the batter’s box is being brought up pregame between Rob Vaughn and Butch Thompson. Something to keep an eye on after yesterday’s extended review pic.twitter.com/2zxE9dSTpk — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 29, 2026

Alabama has kept its lineup unchanged throughout the series.

Same lineup once again as Alabama looks to sweep Auburn. I just got out of church and am on my way to The Joe. Live updates coming shortly pic.twitter.com/TxUgsLoxTk — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 29, 2026

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