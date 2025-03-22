No. 12 Alabama Baseball Falls to No. 1 Tennessee and Takes Its First SEC Loss
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.—After a historic 22-1 start to the season in the second year of Rob Vaughn’s tenure as head baseball coach, the Alabama Crimson Tide Baseball team found themselves in position to move to 5-0 in SEC play and take a series win against the nation’s number one team and defending national champions, in the Tennessee Volunteers.
It was a sold out crowd in the Joe on Friday night, something Coach Vaughn felt the team deserved after the team has rocketed up the polls in recent weeks.
“One thing I’ve learned in my short time in Tuscaloosa, and my short time at the University of Alabama: they love winners,” Vaughn said after Thursday night’s win against the Volunteers. “Fans show up and get after it out there, and they make a difference. They help pull you through in those big spots.”
“We can do better.”
Fans continued to respond to the Alabama coach’s challenge of Friday night. Every game there is less of the green stadium’s seats available with more people taking up those spots, and not a single patch of grass visible in the right field student section.
Inside the diamond, right-handed pitcher, Riley Quick, took the ball for the Crimson Tide, and the Volunteers against struck first yet again, getting out to a 5-0 lead before Alabama got a single baserunner.
For Quick, uncharacteristically low-velocity and hard contact surrendered combined with the inability to miss bats made for a rough day after such a strong start to the season for the big righty. Tennessee possesses one of the deepest and most potent lineups in the entire country, and after two innings and nine baserunners, the Alabama right-hander’s night was over.
On the other side, Tennessee’s own hard-throwing right hander, Marcus Philips, answered the runs scored from his offense with a pair of dominant shut out innings. The Crimson Tide batters finally woke up in the third, starting the inning with two base hits that both would score and cut the Tennessee lead to three.
Relievers J.T. Blackwood and Austin Morris would keep the momentum on the side of the Alabama batters, tossing three straight scoreless frames, and in the bottom of the fifth, Justin Lebron lined an RBI single to make it a 5-3 ball game.
Morris’s night ended after the sixth, and it was the sophomore’s best stuff of the season. The right-hander tossed two perfect innings with four strikeouts on just 24 pitches after entering the game with an ERA of 5.87.
“He was awesome,” Coach Vaughn said. “That guy that threw those two innings, I don’t care what his ERA is going to be high leverage innings for us.
Another right-hander, Tyler Fay, was the fourth pitcher of the night for the Tide, and a two-out walk in the seventh was followed by an RBI double from Tennessee pinch hitter, Dalton Bargo; however, the Tide matched the run with one of their own in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single from Torres to make it a 6-4 Tennessee lead through seven innings.
After two strikeouts to begin the top of the eighth, Fay runs into more two-out trouble, giving up a single followed by a two-run homer off the bat of Dean Curley. Right-hander, Beau Bryans, then walked the bases loaded followed immediately by the first left-hander of the night for the Crimson Tide, Connor Ball, giving up a two-run single to grow the Volunteer lead to a game-high six.
Alabama batters would not lay down without a fight, sparking some two-out magic of their own with an RBI single from Fowler in the eighth. With the NCAA RBI leader, Justin Lebron, up with a 3-1 count, a double-steal attempt fails with the Alabama right fielder getting thrown out at second.
“Yeah, just not a good decision,” Coach Vaughn said regarding the move. “Those guys have electricity in their arms, but they’re pretty easy to run on. We had been kind of stealing bags all night. That wasn’t a situation we should have been moving, would love to have that one back.”
The Crimson Tide entered the bottom of the ninth down five runs, but a one-out solo shot from Coleman Mizell would be followed by a walk and two singles to add another, bringing Kade Snell to the plate representing the tying run.
A flyout and a strikeout would end the Alabama threat and hand the Crimson Tide its first conference loss of the season at the hands of the Volunteers.
“This group was incredibly tough tonight.” Vaughn said, “just a couple too many mistakes. We ran ourselves out of the eighth, which kind of comes back to bite you a little bit. I think you’ve got two of not only the best teams in our league, you’ve got two of the best teams in the country going toe to toe right now.”
The Crimson Tide will have a rubber match with Tennessee tomorrow early-afternoon at 1 p.m. CT.