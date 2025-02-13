Penn Transfer Carson Ozmer to Begin 2025 Season with Alabama Baseball's Closer Duties
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— One of the spots the Alabama baseball team had to fill on its 2025 roster was that of the closer. After Alton Davis II transferred to Georgia, it'll be Ivy League import Carson Ozmer assuming that role at the start of this season.
"Best college experience I could've asked for at Penn these last four years," Ozmer said Thursday. "I'm excited to end my college career with these coaches and this group of guys in the locker room. Especially with all these fans here at The Joe this weekend. I'm super pumped."
Ozmer played in 51 career games with the Quakers, including 25 appearances during the 2023 season (a program record) and putting up a 1.83 earned run average that spring. He also played both ways at his previous stop, earning All-Ivy League honorable mention as a utilityman last spring.
He has experience facing down the SEC, doing so in Auburn at the 2023 NCAA Tournament. That moment in his career ignited a love of competing against the conference, which he looks forward to doing week in and week out in 2025.
"It fueled me. I loved it," he said. "It's something that I want to be a part of every single weekend. It was a one-time thing back when I was at Penn, when we got to play at Auburn, so I'm really excited to be in front of that type of atmosphere every single weekend."
Crimson Tide head coach Rob Vaughn went as far as to call Ozmer the most consistent human ever, who matches his pitch repertoire with the kind of poise that befits high-leverage situations.
"You can talk about the stuff. It's a low slot. Most guys from the low slot [are] over there throwing the ball 86, 87 miles an hour. He's in the low 90s doing it," Vaughn said Thursday. "The secondary stuff is good. But just his poise. That's the biggest thing you want... just a guy that's not gonna flinch."
Vaughn cited his time at Maryland as having acquainted him with how the Quakers' program develops players, and said Ozmer has confirmed what his previous thoughts were since his arrival.
"He's so consistent in his work. He's just a pro at how he goes about his business," Vaughn said. "Trust at the end of the game is what you want. I know what I'm getting every time he runs out. It doesn't mean he's gonna be perfect... but I know he's going to compete with what he's got that day, and it's a heck of a good arsenal to go compete with."