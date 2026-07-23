Alabama Basketball Unveils Full 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

Alabama basketball released its full non-conference slate for the 2026-27 season on Thursday.

Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats loves a challenging slate before SEC play, and next season will be no different. Here's a look at UA's non-conference opponents.

Alabama Basketball's 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

After Alabama wraps up its non-conference slate, it will head into SEC play. The Crimson Tide, which finished last season with a 25-10 record (13-6 SEC), will play nine home games and another nine on the road against the conference next season. The dates for these SEC matchups are yet to be announced.

Here's a look at the venues for Alabama's SEC contests for this upcoming season, as each opponent has its 2025-26 overall record and conference record (including the postseason) listed below.

Home and Away

Arkansas: 28-9 (16-5 SEC)

Auburn: 22-17 (8-12 SEC)

Mississippi State: 13-19 (5-14 SEC)

Home

vs. Florida: 27-8 (17-3 SEC)

vs. Georgia: 22-11 (10-9 SEC)

vs. LSU: 15-17 (3-16 SEC)

vs. Oklahoma: 21-16 (9-12 SEC)

vs. Ole Miss: 15-20 (7-15 SEC)

vs. Vanderbilt: 27-9 (13-8 SEC)

Away

at Kentucky: 22-14 (12-9 SEC)

at Missouri: 20-13 (10-9 SEC)

at South Carolina: 13-19 (4-15 SEC)

at Tennessee: 25-12 (12-8 SEC)

at Texas: 21-15 (9-10 SEC)

at Texas A&M: 22-12 (11-8 SEC)

The Crimson Tide met its expectations last season. It started the season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and entered March Madness at the same spot.

After reaching the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament, Alabama lost four players to the transfer portal: forwards Taylor Bol Bowen and Aiden Sherrell, plus guards Jalil Bethea and Davion Hannah. Additionally, guard Labaron Philon Jr. was selected No. 22 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, while Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Houston Mallette and Noah Williamson exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

That said, Amari Allen withdrew his name from the NBA Draft on May 27's deadline, as he's expected to lead the 2026-27 team. The Crimson Tide gained four players from the transfer portal and could have five returners from this past season. This is on top of the five freshmen coming to Tuscaloosa this summer, including Anderson Diaz, who reclassified from the 2027 class, and TJ St. Louis, who committed to Alabama on July 20.

Alabama's 2026-27 Roster as of July 23

**G Aden Holloway (pending legal matter)**

G Preston Murphy Jr. (returning senior)

G Anderson Diaz (freshman)

W Jaxon Richardson (freshman)

W Qayden Samuels (freshman)

W Tarris Bouie (freshman)

F Amari Allen (returning sophomore)

F London Jemison (returning sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (returning junior *pending redshirt*)

F Cole Cloer (NC State transfer)

F Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Mississippi State transfer)

C/F Brandon Garrison (Kentucky transfer)

C/F Drew Fielder (Boise State transfer)

C Collins Onyejiaka (returning sophomore *pending redshirt*)

C TJ St. Louis (freshman)

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