What Alabama Baseball May Need to Do to Host Regional: Just a Minute
The No. 18 Alabama baseball team has hit a rough patch, dropping each of its past three SEC series. This has dimmed its chances of hosting an NCAA regional for the first time since 2023 considerably, but the possibility is not out of the question.
The Crimson Tide (31-10, 9-9 SEC) has found itself on the wrong end of weekends against Auburn, Mississippi State and LSU consecutively. The team's RPI is ninth, a beneficial metric as it matters greatly in the host selection process (in addition to national ranking).
Alabama has four SEC series left: at home against Missouri (which is winless in the league), on the road against Vanderbilt, at home against Georgia and one final road trip to Florida. Series wins during all four meetings would be most beneficial heading into the SEC Tournament next month.
There's also an opportunity on May 6 for the Crimson Tide to score a big road win over Troy. The Trojans are No. 20 in D1Baseball's latest Top 25 poll. Alabama also faces Samford on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.
The margin for error as the postseason picture forms more clearly is incredibly slim. Losing three weekends in a row against conference opponents is not going to cut it in the eyes of the selection committee, the final arbiters of which ballparks will feature NCAA Tournament action, and which viable candidates will be left out of that 16-team field.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral writer Will Miller breaks down Alabama baseball's upcoming week, its current RPI position and what the team may need to do throughout its remaining regular season games to put itself in a position to host an NCAA regional for the first time under Rob Vaughn.