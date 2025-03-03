Where Alabama Baseball Lands in Latest D1Baseball Rankings
There was a shakeup in the latest D1Baseball rankings after the third week of regular season college baseball action, and the unbeaten Alabama baseball team made its first 2025 appearance in the poll on Monday.
The Crimson Tide, which is 12-0 after a weekend sweep at home against North Dakota State, checked in at No. 23 in the newest D1Baseball Top 25. The SEC is well represented, boasting four of the top five teams; North Carolina is the exception.
Alabama is one spot below rival Auburn and one spot above Coastal Carolina, which it defeated in its first game at the Jax College Baseball Classic back on Feb. 21. Alabama is the lowest-ranked undefeated team this week; 11-0 Oklahoma, the next highest, is ranked No. 13.
No. 19 Troy, which has been ranked all season and recently lost to Auburn, will make a visit to Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide has faced just one ranked opponent this season, No. 12 NC State on Feb. 22. NC State is no longer in the rankings. Skylar Meade's squad has had several close meetings opposite Alabama in the recent past.
The full poll, including 12 SEC teams, is listed below. Multiple midmajor squads make an appearance, including future Crimson Tide opponent Southern Miss (No. 20). Alabama ended up winning the Jax Classic after a big comeback in the event's finale against Ohio State.
1. LSU
2. Tennessee
3. Arkansas
4. North Carolina
5. Georgia
6. Florida State
7. Florida
8. Oregon State
9. Virginia
10. Oregon
11. Clemson
12. Oklahoma
14. Texas A&M
15. Wake Forest
16. UC Santa Barbara
17. Ole Miss
18. Vanderbilt
19. Troy
20. Southern Miss
21. Dallas Baptist
22. Auburn
23. Alabama
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Oklahoma State