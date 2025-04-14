Where Alabama Baseball Sits in Conference Standings After Mississippi State Series
The Alabama baseball team faced an all-Mississippi slate over the past week. There were wins, but the No. 12 Crimson Tide lost out where it mattered most and was beaten twice at home against Mississippi State for its second straight series defeat.
It was not the result Rob Vaughn and his club wanted. A 13-3 loss in eight innings on Friday was, at the time, Alabama's second run-rule result in seven days. Both were against SEC competition; the other was at Auburn on April 4. A 4-2 decision on Sunday locked up the series for the Bulldogs.
Alabama is 8-7 through 15 of 30 SEC games on the regular season schedule. Despite the bumps and bruises, of which there will be many in a college baseball season, the Crimson Tide has held onto its winning league record thus far.
Mississippi State came to Tuscaloosa with a 3-9 conference record and exited with a 5-10 mark. Even though it defeated No. 23 Southern Miss last Tuesday, Alabama will drop in D1Baseball's newest rankings later Monday morning. Those losses don't help the team's RPI, either.
The Crimson Tide remains deadlocked with Vanderbilt in the SEC standings, as it also was entering last week's games. Alabama remains above the 13th position it was picked to finish in by the SEC's head coaches during the preseason.
The two teams meet in Nashville from May 2-4, a weekend which will determine what school gains the head-to-head; that is the principal tiebreaker should the Crimson Tide and Commodores finish out the regular season with the same conference record.
The top eight teams in the league get a first-round bye at the SEC Tournament next month in Hoover, featuring all 16 teams in a new single-elimination structure. Alabama and Vanderbilt's current tie is for the last spot among those eight.
Multiple teams who will go on to get that first-round bye (a top four finish nets a double-bye) are additionally going to be among the strongest prospects to host a regional come NCAA Tournament time.
Alabama has played five SEC weekends in 2025 and come out the series victor in two. Of those two, one was at home (Oklahoma) and one was on the road (Texas A&M). Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi State got the drop on the Crimson Tide over those three-game sets.
The full standings through games completed on Sunday, April 13, is as follows. Apart from the tilt against the Commodores, Alabama has SEC series scheduled at LSU, at home against Missouri and Georgia and at Florida, respectively.
- Texas (13-2)
- Arkansas (12-3)
- Tennessee (11-4)
- Georgia (10-5)
- LSU (10-5)
- Auburn (9-6)
- Ole Miss (9-6)
- Alabama (8-7)
- Vanderbilt (8-7)
- Oklahoma (7-8)
- Kentucky (6-9)
- Texas A&M (6-9)
- Mississippi State (5-10)
- Florida (4-11)
- South Carolina (2-13)
- Missouri (0-15)