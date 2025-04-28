Where D1Baseball Placed Alabama in This Week's Top 25 Rankings
In spite of an undefeated showing over the last week, the Alabama baseball team stayed put in D1Baseball's latest rankings. The Crimson Tide (35-10, 12-9 SEC) checked in at No. 18 in the country for the second week in a row.
It's 10 spots down from the team's highest ranking of the season, which was No. 8 earlier this month. That position is now held by UC Irvine, of the Big West. Each of the four spots directly behind Alabama in this week's D1Baseball Top 25 is occupied by a team the Crimson Tide has beaten.
Alabama defeated Samford on the road during its midweek game and then swept Missouri at home over the course of three contests between last Thursday and last Saturday. The Tigers remain winless in conference play; the Crimson Tide won by run rule in the series' final game.
The Crimson Tide plays No. 15 Vanderbilt in a road series beginning on Friday. Alabama has yet to win a road series in SEC play since doing so back in mid-March against Texas A&M. It is 0-2 (against Auburn and LSU) in road weekends after that.
This week's complete rankings are below. Kansas has joined the most recent poll, replacing Georgia Tech. Alabama does not play a midweek this week before traveling to face Vanderbilt.
1. Texas
2. LSU
3. Clemson
4. North Carolina
5. Florida State
6. Oregon
7. Oregon State
8. UC Irvine
9. Georgia
10. Auburn
11. Arkansas
12. Tennessee
13. NC State
14. UCLA
15. Vanderbilt
16. West Virginia
17. Louisville
18. Alabama
19. Coastal Carolina
20. Troy
21. Oklahoma
22. Southern Miss
23. Ole Miss
24. Arizona
25. Kansas