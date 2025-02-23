Will Hodo Walk-Off, Lebron's Power Lead Alabama Baseball to Comeback Over Ohio State
When Ohio State scored the first 10 runs of the game Sunday, it did not look like Alabama was going to win the Jax College Baseball Classic (or the actual contest). However, as the old adage goes, looks can be deceiving.
A three-run, walk-off home run by first baseman Will Hodo in the ninth inning instead put the bow on what was an absolutely incredible comeback and 12-10 win by the Crimson Tide (8-0). Sophomore shortstop Justin Lebron added a pair of three-run blasts in the game.
Things started smoothly in Jacksonville for Crimson Tide pitcher Bobby Alcock, who retired the first eight batters he faced in order and without incident. The Buckeyes" Lee Ellis hit a three-run shot in the third to start the scoring, chasing Alcock and breaking down the dam for what would be a lot more where that came from.
Ohio State (1-5) hasn't lost games because it can't score. This fact was further displayed in the fourth inning, when the Buckeyes plated seven runs. Three of them came on a home run from third baseman Tyler Pettorini off Alabama's Aidan Moza. For those select baseball fans with a special affinity for three-run home runs, Sunday was undisputably the game for them.
Lebron hit his first long ball in the bottom of the fourth. The Crimson Tide almost drew even closer during the frame, but second baseman Brennen Norton was robbed of a grand slam by left fielder (and natural catcher) Matthew Graveline.
That play continued a trend of the game: superb web gems from the Buckeye defense. In the bottom of the second, center fielder Reggie Bussey robbed Alabama of two runs when he stole extra bases from center fielder Richie Bonomolo Jr. with his best Superman impersonation, which was fairly accurate.
The Alabama bullpen stepped up from there, not allowing another run for the rest of the game. Moza settled in well. Tate Robertson, who finished the game on the mound, went three innings with one hit and got the win. The Crimson Tide hitters continued to work counts, putting together good at-bats.
Ensuing pressure was clearly not ideal for the Ohio State pitching corps. Alabama had a four-run seventh inning; Norton started the rally with a leadoff double and eventually scored. Lebron then hit his second of two long home runs to add three to the scoring column.
In the bottom of the eighth, left fielder Kade Snell doubled home a pair to shrink the Buckeyes' lead to only a run. A once-insurmountable margin was close to complete evaporation. Lebron grounded out to start the ninth, but there would not be another out recorded in the game.
First-year Ohio State coach Justin Haire decided to let reliever Luke Carrell go for 64 pitches. Part of that was out of necessity. It was a long Sunday game in what's been a taxing weekend. The decision proved critical, as he walked Jason Torres to put the winning run on base in the ninth.
Nik Copenhaver replaced him, and Hodo was the first batter to meet him. The rest was history, as he sent the game-winning blast out moments after hitting one just foul in the right-field corner. The Crimson Tide beat a ranked team Saturday, and is now one step closer to being ranked for the first time this season.
Nine RBIs were shared between Lebron and Hodo. They were the key factors on offense, but the bullpen more than earned its flowers for impressively halting the bleeding in an outing that seemed lost. Now, Alabama will face Jacksonville State back at home Tuesday with its eight-game winning streak to start the 2025 campaign still alive and well.
This story will be updated with quotes.