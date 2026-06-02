Aden Holloway Joining Second-Chance Program to Dismiss Drug Charges

Alabama basketball guard Aden Holloway is entering a second-chance program as a part of a plea agreement for his two felony drug charges, per Bama247's Mike Rodak.

The 21-year-old will have to complete 50 hours of community service, pass drug and alcohol screenings and pay fines for the case to be dismissed. The second-chance program could last up to six months, but it could end sooner.

Holloway wrote an apology letter as part of his application into the program.

"To whom it may concern:

"I sincerely appreciate this opportunity to formerly apologize for my actions and take full responsibility for the mistake that I've made. I realize that marijuana is illegal in the state of Alabama and it was entirely wrong of me to have it in my possession. I also realize the severity of this offense and that I'm extremely grateful to be able to grow through it.

"This was definitely an eye opening experience for me and I've learned the very valuable lesson that bad choices come with bad consequences. I stand before you fully committed to moving forward in a positive light and sharing this important lesson to those who come behind. I am a good student, competitive athlete, and a good citizen who has never been in any kind of trouble before.

"I truly appreciate this chance to keep my record clean, and continue down the path that God intended for me. This second chance is an absolute blessing and in no way will I take it for granted. Thank you so much for your understanding and consideration. Couldn't thank you enough.

"Defendant: Aden Holloway"

Holloway was suspended by head coach Nate Oats on March 16, as the guard was arrested that morning and removed from campus after being charged with first-degree possession of marijuana (more than two pounds) and failure to affix a tax stamp.

Holloway, Alabama's second-leading scorer last season, didn’t travel with the Crimson Tide to Tampa for the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 victory over 13-seed Hofstra nor the Round of 32 win over 5-seed Texas Tech. He was approved to travel out of state the day of the Sweet 16 in Chicago, but Holloway wasn't in attendance.

Holloway's ban from the University of Alabama's campus was reversed on April 3. That said, his status for the 2026-27 season is still unknown at this time.

Holloway was named to the All-SEC Third Team on March 9. He earned a starting role after being the Crimson Tide's sixth-man in 2024-25, and he's certainly made the most of it. The junior finished the regular season 14th in the conference in points per game (16.8 on 48.0 percent from the field) and eighth in assists per game (3.9).

Alabama's 2026-27 Roster as of June 2

G Aden Holloway (pending legal matter)

G Preston Murphy Jr. (returning senior)

W Jaxon Richardson (freshman)

W Qayden Samuels (freshman)

W Tarris Bouie (freshman)

F Amari Allen (returning sophomore)

F London Jemison (returning sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (returning junior *pending redshirt*)

F Cole Cloer (NC State transfer)

F Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Mississippi State transfer)

C/F Brandon Garrison (Kentucky transfer)

C/F Drew Fielder (Boise State transfer)

C Collins Onyejiaka (returning sophomore *pending redshirt*)

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