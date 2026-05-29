Alabama Basketball to Face Big 12 Team in 2026 Jimmy V Classic

Alabama basketball's 2026-27 non-conference schedule continues to unfold, as it will face Houston in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

The other game for the Jimmy V Classic is Georgia against Duke. The dates and times for these matchups are unknown at this time. This will be Alabama's second time going to MSG in as many seasons, as the Tide beat St. John's 103-96 on Nov. 8, 2025.

The Crimson Tide leads Houston 4-3 in the all-time series, with the first meeting occurring on Dec. 28, 1956. Alabama head coach Nate Oats has beaten Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson in each of the last three meetings.

Houston finished last season 30-7, including a 14-4 record in the Big 12 — the second best mark in the conference. Like Alabama, the Cougars' 2025-26 season ended in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, as South Region 2-seed Houston fell 3-seed Illinois 65-55.

The Crimson Tide met its expectations last season. It started the season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and entered March Madness at the same spot.

After reaching the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament, Alabama lost four players to the transfer portal: forwards Taylor Bol Bowen and Aiden Sherrell, plus guards Jalil Bethea and Davion Hannah. Additionally, guard Labaron Philon Jr. is remaining in the 2026 NBA Draft, while Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Houston Mallette and Noah Williamson exhausted their collegiate eligibility

That said, Amari Allen withdrew his name from the NBA Draft on Wednesday's deadline, as he's expected to lead the 2026-27 team. The Crimson Tide gained four players from the transfer portal could have five returners from this past season. This is on top of the three freshmen coming to Tuscaloosa this summer.

Alabama's 2026-27 Schedule as of May 29

Nov. 13: vs. Seton Hall

Nov. 24: vs. Baylor at Players Era Championships in Las Vegas

Nov. 26: vs. winner of Gonzaga/Kansas State at Players Era

Nov. 27: vs. winner of Michigan/Creighton/Miami/TCU at Players Era (if Alabama wins prior matchups)

Nov. 28: Players Era Championship vs. winner of Tennessee/Maryland/Iowa State/San Diego State/St. John's/Oregon/Louisville/Texas Tech (if Alabama contends)

Dec. 12: vs. St. John’s in Birmingham

In addition to Houston and the games above, the Crimson Tide will compete in the SEC/ACC Challenge and also the second part of a home-and-home series at South Florida. The dates for these contests are unknown.

Alabama's 2026-27 Roster as of May 29

G Aden Holloway (pending legal matter)

G Preston Murphy Jr. (returning senior)

W Jaxon Richardson (freshman)

W Qayden Samuels (freshman)

W Tarris Bouie (freshman)

F Amari Allen (returning sophomore)

F London Jemison (returning sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (returning junior *pending redshirt*)

F Cole Cloer (NC State transfer)

F Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Mississippi State transfer)

C/F Brandon Garrison (Kentucky transfer)

C/F Drew Fielder (Boise State transfer)

C Collins Onyejiaka (returning sophomore *pending redshirt*)

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