What Amari Allen's Return Means for Alabama's 2026-27 Season

There's something about All-SEC Alabama freshmen making splashes at the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline buzzer.

Labaron Philon Jr. withdrew 30 minutes before the midnight deadline in 2025, and one year later, Amari Allen announced his return to the Crimson Tide at 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday. That said, Philon is remaining in this year's draft, as he passes the torch to Allen for his sophomore year.

Guard Aden Holloway's status for next season is unknown at this time due to his legal matter, but even if the All-SEC Third Team member does play, Allen became the face of Alabama basketball the moment he withdrew. The narrative of being UA's primary on-ball option played a role in his decision.

“That’s a key factor,” Allen told Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney at the NBA Combine. “It’s hard to turn that down. We’re going to be a top team in the country, so just being able to be the head of the snake, run offense for a top team in the country … it’s definitely something I have to [consider].”

Even with Philon and Holloway on the floor, Allen had his fair share of running the point and taking the ball up the floor this past season. That will only increase in 2026-27, as Allen will very likely hold a point forward role — a style head coach Nate Oats hasn't really used since he was hired in 2019.

Allen was labeled as 6-foot-8 on Alabama's official roster this past season, but he measured at 6-foot-5 1/4 at the NBA Combine. He certainly fits the typical guard size, but he led the Tide and was 10th in the SEC in rebounds per game with 6.9.

While it's unorthodox, a position switch on the official roster isn't necessarily something to rule out. Aside from Holloway, Preston Murphy Jr., who only saw time in the final moments of blowouts, is the only other guard. The official positions for incoming freshmen Jaxon Richardson, Qayden Samuels and Tarris Bouie can go either way, as they're all 6-foot-6 wings.

Those who stay in Oats' system improve significantly from Year 1 to Year 2. Mark Sears transferred to UA after two years at Ohio, and after being an impact starter at Alabama in 2022-23, the next two seasons he was a Consensus All-American. Aiden Sherrell, who transferred to Indiana this offseason, went from having the Tide's fewest minutes in 2024-25 to starting every game this past season.

The aforementioned Labaron Philon Jr. withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft as a freshman and became a four-time SEC Player of the Week, a Third Team All-American and an All-SEC First Team member and is now expected to be a lottery pick.

Allen could continue that trend.

"He's going to be one of the best players in college basketball next year if we get him, or he's going to be a guy that came in and one year, outdid all the rankings," Oats said on April 29. "He was not McDonald's [All-American] and any of that stuff."

Allen has "always felt underrated." His grandpa signed him up for organized basketball when he was in first grade, but he was playing with third-graders. He didn't earn much playing time at IMG Academy for two years and was ranked well outside of the top 50 recruits in his class.

And yet, he started in 24 of his 32 games played for a Sweet 16 team, averaging 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week three times, which led to him being named one of five players on the All-SEC Freshman Team.

Allen was widely projected to go in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft in mocks, but he never received that Round 1 promise from the league's scouts, coaches and general managers. History favors Allen's chances to increase his draft stock for 2027, especially in Year 2 under Oats.

He'll lead a team composed of four other returners, four transfers and three freshmen. This roster might look like a Sweet 16-caliber team on paper, but that's not the ceiling that Alabama wants. Allen must be the catalyst to lead the Crimson Tide to become a National Championship contender, and the opportunity to do so starts now.

Alabama's 2026-27 Roster as of May 28

G Aden Holloway (pending legal matter)

G Preston Murphy Jr. (returning senior)

W Jaxon Richardson (freshman)

W Qayden Samuels (freshman)

W Tarris Bouie (freshman)

F Amari Allen (returning sophomore)

F London Jemison (returning sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (returning junior *pending redshirt*)

F Cole Cloer (NC State transfer)

F Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Mississippi State transfer)

C/F Brandon Garrison (Kentucky transfer)

C/F Drew Fielder (Boise State transfer)

C Collins Onyejiaka (returning sophomore *pending redshirt*)

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