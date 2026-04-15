Alabama Basketball Adds Second SEC Forward In Transfer Portal
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Alabama basketball added its second post player of the transfer portal cycle as sophomore forward Jamarion Davis-Fleming is transferring to Tuscaloosa, according to On3 Sports. Davis-Fleming spent his freshman season at Mississippi State, averaging 3.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 32 games.
Davis-Fleming was a 4-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi in the Class of 2025. Standing at 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, he'll be a quality addition to Alabama's front court. He scored four points and hauled in 13 rebounds in 42 combined minutes of action in both Mississippi State losses to Alabama this season. His older brother, Javian Davis, played at Alabama from 2018-20.
The Crimson Tide added Brandon Garrison from Kentucky earlier in the week, making Davis-Fleming the second addition for the upcoming season. Alabama still has Collins Onyejiaka and Keitenn Bristow on the roster, with the transfer portal closing on April 21, leaving athletes just six more days to enter if they intend to play at a new school next season.
Alabama Basketball Current 2026-27 Roster
- Sr. Aden Holloway
- Sr. Brandon Garrison
- Sr. Preston Murphy Jr.
- Jr. Keitenn Bristow
- So. Amari Allen
- So. London Jemison
- So. Jamarion Davis-Fleming
- So. Davion Hannah
- So. Collins Onyejiaka
- Fr. Jaxon Richardson
- Fr. Qayden Samuels
- Fr. Tarris Bouie
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6