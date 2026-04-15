Alabama Basketball Adds Second SEC Forward In Transfer Portal

Alabama basketball added its second post player of the transfer portal cycle as sophomore forward Jamarion Davis-Fleming is transferring to Tuscaloosa, according to On3 Sports. Davis-Fleming spent his freshman season at Mississippi State, averaging 3.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 32 games.

Davis-Fleming was a 4-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi in the Class of 2025. Standing at 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, he'll be a quality addition to Alabama's front court. He scored four points and hauled in 13 rebounds in 42 combined minutes of action in both Mississippi State losses to Alabama this season. His older brother, Javian Davis, played at Alabama from 2018-20.

The Crimson Tide added Brandon Garrison from Kentucky earlier in the week, making Davis-Fleming the second addition for the upcoming season. Alabama still has Collins Onyejiaka and Keitenn Bristow on the roster, with the transfer portal closing on April 21, leaving athletes just six more days to enter if they intend to play at a new school next season.

Alabama Basketball Current 2026-27 Roster

Sr. Aden Holloway

Sr. Brandon Garrison

Sr. Preston Murphy Jr.

Jr. Keitenn Bristow

So. Amari Allen

So. London Jemison

So. Jamarion Davis-Fleming

So. Davion Hannah

So. Collins Onyejiaka

Fr. Jaxon Richardson

Fr. Qayden Samuels

Fr. Tarris Bouie

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and Blue Sky for the latest news.