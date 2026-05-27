The Pros, Cons Surrounding Amari Allen's NBA Draft Decision: Just a Minute

It's Decision Day for Amari Allen, as the withdrawal deadline for early-entry NBA Draft prospects is 10:59 p.m. CT.

The forward said at the NBA Combine two weeks ago that he'd need a promise to be picked in the first round by an organization, otherwise he'd return to Alabama. Since then, he's received feedback from the league's coaches, scouts and general managers while working out for numerous NBA teams.

Allen started in 24 of his 32 games played this past season, as he averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week three times, which led to him being named one of five players on the All-SEC Freshman Team.

There are many factors for Allen to consider ahead of his decision. Here are two pros and cons lists — one if he stays in the NBA Draft and the other if he returns to UA for his sophomore year

If Allen Stays in the NBA Draft

Pro: That means he'll be picked on Day 1, which as previously stated, is his main request. He'd become the 20th first-round pick in Alabama basketball history, and the first since Brandon Miller (No. 2) and Noah Clowney (No. 21) in 2023. Allen told BamaCentral in February that he didn't even know that the NBA was a potential reality until midway through this past season, so being a one-and-done player would be a dream come true.

Pro: Alabama head coach Nate Oats said multiple times that Allen is "all about winning" and even Nick Saban was enamored by him when he attended a game last season. Here's what Oats said of Allen's NBA potential in January: "Amari's ultra-competitive, high character, shares the ball on offense, makes great decisions, rebounds, defends, he's kind of what the league's looking for."

Con: This is a double-edged sword, but a decent chunk of first-rounders play more in the G League rather than the NBA to start their career. He'd receive professional coaching and likely develop at a rapid rate because of it, but since Allen would be picked late in the first round, it might take some time before he sees NBA minutes.

Con: Money, of course, plays a role. Should he be picked late in the first round, selections 24-30 from the 2025 NBA Draft ranged from a $2.7 million to $3.1 rookie-year salary. In today's NIL era, Alabama may not give him that much money, but he'd still likely receive a very large sum. That said, should he stay in the draft, he'd miss out on the potential investment, as a good sophomore year at Alabama could turn his 2027 rookie salary into potentially at least $5 million as a higher pick.

If Allen Returns to Alabama

Pro: Those who stay in Oats' system improve significantly from Year 1 to Year 2. Mark Sears transferred to UA after two years at Ohio, and after being an impact starter at Alabama in 2022-23, the next two seasons he was a Consensus All-American. Aiden Sherrell, who transferred to Indiana this offseason, went from having the Tide's fewest minutes in 2024-25 to starting every game this past season. After withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft as a freshman, Labaron Philon Jr. was named a four-time SEC Player of the Week, a Third Team All-American and an All-SEC First Team member and is now expected to be a lottery pick. Allen could continue that trend.

Pro: Should Allen return, pending guard Aden Holloway's legal battle, he'd likely be the first option as a scorer and ball-handler. He told Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney at the NBA Combine, "That's going to be a key factor...It’s hard to turn that down. We’re going to be a top team in the country, so just being able to be the head of the snake, run offense for a top team in the country … it’s definitely something I have to [consider].”

Con: Allen hit a bit of a slump in March, as his numbers in every stat category took a dip, especially as a shooter. In his first 25 games, he shot 47.1 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from deep. But in the final seven contests, he was 36.1 percent from the field and 8.0 percent from downtown, hitting just two of 25 behind-the-arc attempts. If he returns, he must find a way to improve his shooting, otherwise his 2027 stock may not move up much compared to this year's draft.

Con: It's a basic one that every player who has ever thought about withdrawing from a draft in any sport must factor into their ultimate decision, but there is an injury risk. Allen has proven to be a first-round caliber talent, but that could all go away should his numbers regress due to an injury as a sophomore.

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