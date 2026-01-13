Alabama Basketball's Availability Report Against Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That being said, No. 18 Alabama men's basketball will play its fourth SEC matchup of the regular season on the road against Mississippi State on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama's Initial Availability Report (Jan. 12):

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Out

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. — Doubtful

Taylor Bol Bowen — Doubtful

Mississippi Initial Availability Report (Jan. 12):

All available

Heading into Tuesday's matchup, Alabama is expected to be without at least three players. Freshmen Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejika are both out for an indefinite period of time due to medical conditions, and graduate guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is "probably doubtful" to miss his second game in a row with a right leg injury.

"He didn’t practice today but was vocal on the sideline," Oats said of Wrightsell on Monday. "I think he wants to be in, but Clarke [Holter] is not comfortable yet with where he’s at with the right leg injury he’s got going. I would say he’s probably doubtful unless something happens because even with Sherrell, Aiden was able to practice at least some before Saturday’s game… Trelly didn’t do much of anything today, so I’d say he’s probably doubtful for tomorrow.”

Taylor Bol Bowen is listed as doubtful, but Oats didn't mention much about him during Tuesday's press conference.

Alabama's starting lineup against Texas on Saturday was its 10th different starting configuration of the season just 16 games into Nate Oats' seventh season as the head coach of the Crimson Tide.

"We've never had 10 different starting lineups through an entire season," Oats said during a Monday press conference. "We're only halfway through the year. We've had to have 10 different starting lineups, so not ideal, but got some guys getting different reps. Hopefully it makes us better for February and March. I hope everybody’s trending the right direction."

Alabama is at a crucial point early in the SEC slate after dropping its last two games to Vanderbilt and Texas. This week the Crimson Tide plays two road games at Mississippi State on Tuesday and at Oklahoma on Saturday. After that, Alabama has its midweek break next week and won't play against until a home game against Tennessee on Jan. 24.

