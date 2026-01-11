How to Watch No. 13 Alabama Basketball At Mississippi State

No. 13 Alabama will play its 17th game of the regular season, and the fourth of SEC play, on Tuesday, Jan. 13, on the road against Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide swept the Bulldogs in both meetings last season, as former Alabama guard Chris Youngblood's only two games with 20-plus points came against Mississippi State. And while Youngblood is now with the Oklahoma City Thunder organization, Josh Hubbard, who scored 38 points in the first game against Alabama in 2025, is still with the Bulldogs.

Hubbard currently leads the SEC in points per game this season with 22.8. Alabama guards Labaron Philon Jr. (21.3) and Aden Holloway (18.6) rank third and fifth, respectively, in this stat category and field.

Alabama is coming into Tuesday night following a home loss to Texas. The Crimson Tide is 1-2 against the conference, and a road victory could help turn the Tide around. Can UA head coach Nate Oats and company get the job done?

How to Watch: Alabama at Mississippi State

Who: No. 13 Alabama (11-5, 1-2 SEC) at Mississippi State (10-6, 2-1 SEC)

What: Alabama's fourth game of SEC Play (second on the road)

When: Tuesday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m. CT

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 81 (Alabama), Channel 380 (Mississippi State)

Series: Alabama leads 137-77, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 6, 1913.

Last Meeting: Then-No. 6 Alabama obliterated then-No. 24 Mississippi State 111-73 at home on Feb. 25, 2025. This victory gave the Crimson Tide the season sweep as it defeated the Bulldogs on the road that January. UA created a 19-9 lead midway through the first half and never looked back. Alabama's backcourt duo of Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood combined for 28 of the Tide's 53 points at halftime. These two helped lead the Crimson Tide to a season-high 22 threes as they combined for 12 of them. Youngblood led the way with seven makes from deep in a season-high 27-point outing.

Last time out, Alabama: The then-No. 13 Crimson Tide fell to Texas 92-88 at home on Jan. 10. play. Alabama's highly touted backcourt duo of Labaron Philon Jr. (21 points) and Aden Holloway (18) combined for 39 points, but they each missed a pair of free throws. The Crimson Tide went a very efficient 11 of 12 from the free-throw line in the first half, but an abysmal 8 of 15 in the second. Texas was led offensively by Jordan Pope’s 28 points, including 20 in the second half alone. Longhorns guard Tramon Mark tallied 16 in the first period.

Last time out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs were crushed by Kentucky 92-68 on the road on Jan. 10. Josh Hubbard, who leads the SEC in points per game (22.8), tallied 20 points with five assists. Forward Achor Achor logged 13 points and 11 rebounds, but Mississippi State's all-around effort wasn't enough. Kentucky's Otega Oweh and Malachi Moreno were the top-2 Wildcats in points, assists and steals, while Denzel Aberdeen and Kam Williams still combined for 30 points.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.3 on 53.2 FG%)

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.4, including 1.9 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.1 with 2.9 turnovers)

Mississippi State Stat Leaders

Points: Josh Hubbard (22.8 on 42.8 FG%)

Rebounds: Achor Achor (7.1, including 2.4 offensive)

Assists: Josh Hubbard (3.8 with 2.3 turnovers)

