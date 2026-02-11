Alabama Basketball's Availability Report Against Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

Alabama will play its 24th game of the regular season, and the 11th of SEC play, on Wednesday, Feb. 11, on the road against Ole Miss.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama Initial Availability Report (Feb. 10):

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. — Probable

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Out

Keitenn Bristow — Out

Ole Miss Initial Availability Report (Feb. 10):

All available

Before the initial availability report was released, Alabama head coach Nate Oats gave some injury updates during Tuesday's press conference.

During the 96-92 road win over Auburn this past Saturday, Crimson Tide forward Taylor Bol Bowen went down early in the first half against holding his right leg. He seemed to have reaggravated it after injuring his right leg against Florida on Feb. 1, as he also missed the Texas A&M game on Feb. 4 and came into the Iron Bowl of Basketball as a game-time decision.

Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. was helped off the floor by trainers in the first half against the Tigers. Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game that he suffered a right knee injury and that he'd be examined on Monday.

Alabama will face Ole Miss on the road on Wednesday. Oats provided updates for Bol Bowen and Wrightsell during Tuesday's press conference.

"Taylor's coming around," Oats said. "I thought Taylor's looking better and better coming off that knee injury from a couple of games ago as well. Outside of those two, we should have everyone available. Taylor will be available, Trelly will be a game-time decision. Hopefully Taylor looks better than what he did. I think he got a little scare there in the Auburn game."

"Wrightsell has the right knee injury, he couldn't play the rest of that Auburn game. He's back to doing basketball activities, it was not as serious of an injury, which is great. Hopefully he can play tomorrow. He'll be a game-time decision."

This is in line with what Oats said about Wrightsell during Monday night's 'Hey Coach' radio show.

"With him, you get a little nervous," Oats said. "He's a tough kid, puts himself in tough spots. Plays super hard. Just for whatever reason, he's been very unlucky with some of the injuries."

When Oats said "we should have everyone available," that does not include Alabama guard Davion Hannah (medical condition), forward Keitenn Bristow (leg) and center Collins Onyejiaka (medical condition), who have each and will continue to be out for the foreseeable future. Oats said on Tuesday that a medical redshirt for Bristow "has been discussed."

