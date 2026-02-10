Injury Updates For Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Taylor Bol Bowen Before Ole Miss Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama took down Auburn 96-92 on Saturday, but two players went down with injuries in Neville Arena.

Crimson Tide forward Taylor Bol Bowen went down early in the first half holding his right leg. He seemed to have reaggravated it after injuring his right leg against Florida on Feb. 1, as he also missed the Texas A&M game on Feb. 4 and came into Auburn as a game-time decision.

Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. was helped off the floor by trainers in the first half against the Tigers. Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game that he suffered a right knee injury and that he'd be examined on Monday.

Alabama will face Ole Miss on the road on Wednesday. Oats provided updates for Bol Bowen and Wrightsell during Tuesday's press conference.

"Taylor's coming around," Oats said. "I thought Taylor's looking better and better coming off that knee injury from a couple of games ago as well. Outside of those two, we should have everyone available. Taylor will be available, Trelly will be a game-time decision. Hopefully Taylor looks better than what he did. I think he got a little scare there in the Auburn game."

"Wrightsell has the right knee injury, he couldn't play the rest of that Auburn game. He's back to doing basketball activities, it was not as serious of an injury, which is great. Hopefully he can play tomorrow. He'll be a game-time decision."

This is in line with what Oats said about Wrightsell during Monday night's 'Hey Coach' radio show.

"With him, you get a little nervous," Oats said. "He's a tough kid, puts himself in tough spots. Plays super hard. Just for whatever reason, he's been very unlucky with some of the injuries."

This does not include Alabama guard Davion Hannah (medical condition), forward Keitenn Bristow (leg) and center Collins Onyejiaka (medical condition), who have each and will continue to be out for the foreseeable future. Oats said on Tuesday that a medical redshirt for Bristow "has been discussed."

Alabama will play its 24th game of the regular season, and the 11th of SEC play, on Wednesday, Feb. 11, on the road against Ole Miss.

The Crimson Tide came into this past week ranked ninth in the SEC standings, as wins are starting to become a necessity for seeding in the conference tournament. Alabama proceeded to take down Texas A&M and Auburn by a combined seven points.

However, Alabama head coach Nate Oats and company remained outside of Monday's AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The Tide had the most votes outside of the AP Top 25 and the second-most votes outside of the Coaches Poll.

Alabama aims to build on this winning streak and return to the rankings, starting with a victory over Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard and company in Oxford, Miss.

Read More: