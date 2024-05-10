Alabama Basketball Finalizing Home-and-Home Series with Purdue
Alabama basketball has added another monster game to its future non-conference schedules, reportedly finalizing a home-and-home with fellow 2024 Final Four participant Purdue, per a report from Jon Rothstein.
The series would begin with a game at Purdue in West Lafayette this upcoming season, with the return game in Tuscaloosa in 2025-26. The series comes one year after the two teams played in a one-off game in Toronto, Canada this past December, a game in which Purdue won 92-86.
The Crimson Tide's 2024-25 non-conference schedule features a wide variety of challenging games, as is to be expected with the way Nate Oats creates his schedules. In addition to traveling up north to play Purdue, the Crimson Tide has a home game in Tuscaloosa against Creighton in the return game from the series that started last season.
Alabama will also play Illinois in Birmingham for the C.M. Newton Classic, will travel to Las Vegas to play three games in the Players Era Festival (Houston, Notre Dame, Rutgers, San Diego State, Oregon, and Texas A&M are other participants), and will also play an unannounced game in the second annual SEC/ACC Challenge.
Oats has become infamous for his intense scheduling while at Alabama, but the players cited last season's difficult non-conference schedule as one of the biggest reasons for the program's first-ever Final Four run.
The college basketball season opens on Nov. 4, with Alabama's season-opening opponent as well as multiple other non-conference games yet to be announced. Those announcements will continue over the course of the offseason.