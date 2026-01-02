Alabama Women's Basketball Falls In SEC Opener: Roll Call

Alabama’s undefeated start to the season ended Thursday with an 83–57 road loss at No. 3 South Carolina, snapping a dominant non-conference run and handing the Crimson Tide its first defeat of the year.

Diana Collins led Alabama with 17 points, while Jessica Timmons added 12, combining for 29 of the Tide’s 57 points. The Crimson Tide blocked 10 shots and got a lift from Naomi Jones, who pulled down five rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench, but Alabama shot 37% from the floor and struggled to generate enough offense to stay within reach as South Carolina built momentum after halftime.

South Carolina pulled away behind 25 points from rising star Joyce Edwards and a team-best nine rebounds from Madina Okot, fueling key scoring bursts in the third quarter and helping the Gamecocks control the paint, the pace and ultimately the result in their SEC opener.

"I think it’s important to understand they had a significant size advantage, and I thought they physically overtook us in the third and fourth quarters," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said in a press release. We’ve got to do a better job showing more resistance and defending the paint. Their size really affected us down the stretch.”

Alabama returns home Sunday to face Arkansas at Coleman Coliseum, the Crimson Tide’s SEC home opener and a chance to reset after its first loss.

Thursday’s Scores:

Women’s basketball at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., 1 p.m. CT, SECN+ (L, 83–57)

Football vs. Indiana, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 3 p.m. CT, ESPN (L, 38–3)

This Weekend’s Scores:

Men’s Basketball vs. Kentucky, 11 a.m. CT, Coleman Coliseum, ESPN

Women’s Basketball vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m. CT, Coleman Coliseum, SECN+



SEC News:

Did You Notice?

Boston handled Sacramento 120–106, but Keon Ellis gave the Kings a spark with 16 points on efficient shooting in 27 minutes, adding a steal and finishing at –6 in the box score.

Alley-oop flush for Keon Ellis!



He caps a 15-3 Sac-Town run 💯 pic.twitter.com/XACr0ocekz — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2026

Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Jefferson, who spent last season at Tennessee, is entering the Transfer Portal, his agent tells On3 Sports.

BREAKING: Tennessee WR Amari Jefferson is entering the @TransferPortal, his agent tells @On3Sports



He started his career at Alabama and will have 4 years of eligibility left



Repped by @caseygunn0 https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/c8SDlxQ1Zs — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 2, 2026

The NCAA Transfer Portal has officially opened, and Alabama DB Kameron Howard and OL Roq Montgomery, who announced their intentions beforehand, have now officially entered.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

January 2, 1965: The New York Jets signed Joe Namath to largest rookie contract in pro football history: $427,000. It included a provision guaranteeing him a lifetime pension of $5,000 a year from the Jets.

January 2, 1967: Kenny Stabler, in a near flawless performance, passed and ran Alabama to a 34-7 rout of Nebraska in the Sugar Bowl. The win completed a perfect 11-0 season for Alabama.

January 2, 1978: In the much-heralded matchup of coaches, Alabama's Paul W. “Bear” Bryant vs. Ohio State's Woody Hayes, the Crimson Tide dominated from the start for a 35-6 victory in the first appearance of a Big Ten school in the Sugar Bowl. Quarterback Jeff Rutledge was named game MVP.

January 2, 1988: Michigan edged Alabama in the Hall of Fame Bowl in Tampa, 28-24. The Wolverines scored the game-winning touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Demetrius Brown to John Kolesar.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Woody is a great coach ... and I ain't bad." ––– ”Paul W. “Bear” Bryant after Alabama defeated Ohio State 35-6 in the 1978 Sugar Bowl.

