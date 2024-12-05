Alabama Basketball Obliterates North Carolina for First Road Victory of Season
Coming back from a loss is rarely an easy task. Coming back from loss by going on the road and defeating a premier Blue Blood college basketball program in dominant fashion is something very few teams can do.
Enter No. 13 Alabama, who took down No. 20 North Carolina 94-79 during Wednesday night's SEC/ACC Challenge in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Alabama's had a lot of positives and negatives throughout its 6-2 start to the season coming into this game, but turnovers and inconsistency on both sides of the ball have been two of the main cons. However, in game that needed to have both struggles turned around if the Crimson Tide had a shot at winning, Alabama prevailed, especially in the first half.
Preseason All-American guard Mark Sears has certainly been one of the main subjects to Alabama's inconsistency narrative, but that was not the case to start the game as he scored a team-high 11 points on 5-of-7 from the field in the first half to lead the Crimson Tide to a 17-of-37 start before heading to the locker room. Additionally, transfer guard Aden Holloway's 4-of-8 three-point attempts in the opening period helped the Tide tally a very efficient 7-of-18 from the area at the break.
Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. ruptured his Achilles last Saturday against Oregon, which led to head coach Nate Oats burning guard Houston Mallette's redshirt. Mallette, a transfer from Pepperdine now in his last year of eligibility, made the most of his first nearly three minutes on the floor in a crimson uniform, by making his lone three-point attempt and swiping two steals. He played a little more the rest of the night, making a noticeable impact all over the floor, but was naturally under a minutes restriction.
In addition to Mallette's steals, Sears also recorded two while forward Mouhamed Dioubate swiped one as well, plus center Clifford Omoruyi logged two blocks and two-way guard Labaron Philon snatched one. The Tide's defensive effort as a whole in the first half was notable as it forced nine turnovers, which led to a 43-34 score at the break, including over 16 minutes with more points than the Tar Heels. Furthermore, much thanks to Alabama forward Derrion Reid, among others,UNC's high-scoring guard trio of Preseason All-American RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau and Seth Trimble combined for 15 points on 5-of-20 from the field (came into the game averaging a combined 48 points per night).
The start to the second half was more of the same as Alabama couldn't be stopped offensively and the Tar Heels held the ball for a while and turned the ball over far too often at times they couldn't afford to do so.
The Crimson Tide climbed to a 15-point lead numerous times before the midway point of the second half. Alabama's first half numbers went further in its favor while North Carolina continued to struggle in several ares. Philon, Omoruyi and forward Grant Nelson––Alabama's hero against UNC in the Sweet 16 last season––were big reasons for this as they got it done on both ends to create even more momentum.
The game slowed down a bit in the latter portion of the second half as Alabama chewed the clock to decrease a Tar Heels comeback. The Crimson Tide didn't hit many shots late, but its stout defense made up for it.
Davis and Trimble combined for 30 points but they also went 11-of-37 from the field, including 2-of-15 from deep––which was an extremely detrimental stat category for the Tar Heels. Cadeau didn't make a field goal all night. Instead, guard Ian Jackson was UNC's most efficient offensive weapon as he scored 23 points on 10-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-5 from long range.
But this was far from enough to stay with Sears who finished with 20 points, while Philon and Holloway each scored 15. Sears spread the ball a ton to his fellow guards and other teammates as he dished a team-high seven assists on the night.
This story will be updated.