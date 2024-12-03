Burning Houston Mallette's Redshirt is 'Definitely on the Table' for Alabama Basketball
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama will be a "little bit shorthanded" at the guard position for Wednesday night's game at No. 20 North Carolina with Latrell Wrightsell Jr. out for the season with an Achilles injury and Chris Youngblood unlikely to return yet from his preseason injury.
Nate Oats announced before the season that the Crimson Tide planned to redshirt both freshman forward Naas Cunningham and senior transfer guard Houston Mallette. Because of the depth on the team, neither would see a lot of minutes this season. But with Wrightsell now out for the year, does it still make sense for Alabama to redshirt Mallette?
Oats said it has been a discussion with both Mallette and his father. Mallette only has one year of college eligibility remaining after playing three seasons at Pepperdine.
"You want what’s best for the kid," Oats said during Tuesday's press conference. "In my history of coaching, I always try to do what’s best for the player. Most the time what’s best for the player is what’s best for the program. We’re trying to figure out is would there be enough minutes to make it worthwhile. That’s definitely on the table. We’ve had those discussions over the last couple days.”
As for Youngblood, Oats he still isn't sure when the transfer guard will be able to return from his ankle injury. Originally, Alabama had said he would be ready by conference play and possibly mid-December. He has been practicing and getting live-ball reps, but Oats said he has to get comfortable playing in games.
No. 10 Alabama (6-2) will take on No. 20 North Carolina (4-3) on Wednesday night at 6:15 in the ACC/SEC challenge.
