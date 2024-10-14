Alabama Basketball Receives Highest Preseason AP Poll Ranking in Program History
Alabama men's basketball's 2023-24 Final Four banner has officially been unveiled in Coleman Coliseum.
In other words, last season is in the past, as head coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide are turning the unforgettable page to 2024-25. This is perhaps the most anticipated season in the history of Alabama men's basketball, especially after Oats said that this team has "the best roster we've had since we've been here"
Oats and his esteemed staff are certainly right to think that as several returning players, including First Team All-SEC point guard Mark Sears, multiple experienced transfers and highly touted incoming freshmen all give Alabama realistic expectations to get two more wins than last season's NCAA Tournament to claim the school's first-ever National Title.
On Monday, after a long and thrilling offseason of just waiting for the official premier ranking, Alabama was placed at No. 2 in the 2024-25 Preseason AP Poll, easily its highest initial placement in program history.
The Crimson Tide has now been ranked in the Preseason AP Poll 22 times, with its previously highest placement coming at No. 7 in 1990-91. In total, Alabama has now been ranked inside of the Preseason AP Poll top-10 four times.
Oats was hired by Alabama in 2019. His teams have shown steady improvement since his arrival, as the Tide has been ranked in now each of the last four Preseason AP Top 25 Polls.
This story will be updated with the full 2024-25 Preseason AP Top 25 Poll.
2024-25 Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
Rank, Team, Points, First-Place Votes in Parentheses
- Kansas, 1449 (30)
- Alabama, 1428 (14)
- UConn, 1345 (11)
- Houston, 1343 (4)
- Iowa State, 1177
- Gonzaga, 1157 (1)
- Duke, 1154
- Baylor, 1109
- North Carolina, 1037
- Arizona, 905
- Auburn, 901
- Tennessee, 775
- Texas A&M, 737
- Purdue, 678
- Creighton, 631
- Arkansas, 625
- Indiana, 492
- Marquette, 484
- Texas, 332
- Cincinnati, 271
- Florida, 249
- UCLA, 210
- Kentucky, 191
- Ole Miss, 132
- Rutgers, 102
Other Receiving Votes: Illinois 92, St. John's 91, Xavier 73, Texas Tech 58, Wake Forest 37, Kansas St 30, Michigan St. 29, Ohio St. 29, Michigan 19, BYU 14, Oregon 12, McNeese St. 11, Miami 11, Boise St. 9, Saint Louis 9, Clemson 9, Providence 9, Mississippi St. 6, VCU 6, Wisconsin 5, Saint Mary's 5, Louisville 4, UAB 4, Ark Little Rock 3, Grand Canyon 3, Arizona St 2, San Diego St. 2, Princeton 2, High Point 1, Maryland 1.
Alabama Men's Basketball Preseason AP Poll History
2024-25: No. 2
2023-24: No. 24
2022-23: No. 20
2021-22: No. 14
2011-12: No. 19
2006-07: No. 11
2005-06: No. 15
2004-05: No. 18
2002-03: No. 8
2001-02: No. 24
1994-95: No. 18
1991-92: No. 17
1990-91: No. 7
1986-87: No. 13
1982-83: No. 12
1981-82: No. 20
1978-89: No. 19
1977-78: No. 15
1976-77: No. 13
1975-76: No. 12
1974-75: No. 9
1973-74: No. 18